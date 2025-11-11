These Restaurant Chains Are Offering Free Food On Veterans Day—And Beyond

Getty Images

On Veterans Day, countless restaurants across the country are showing gratitude to the men and women who’ve served by offering free meals, coffee, and special discounts. These freebies can be especially helpful while many are struggling to make ends meet amidst the government shutdown and reduction of SNAP benefits. With so many families tightening their belts this year due to pay delays, cost-of-living increases, and the ongoing strain of food costs, these small acts of appreciation from restaurants can mean a lot.

Here are some national chains offering Veterans Day freebies and deals worth knowing about. Before you dive in, remember to always present a valid military ID, veteran ID, or proof of service since many of these discounts require that. Additionally, discounts are often franchise-specific, meaning not every location of a chain will participate. Finally, don’t forget to share this list with someone who needs it!

Dunkin Donuts

At Dunkin, veterans and active-duty service members can grab a free donut at participating locations nationwide.

Starbucks

For those who prefer something with a caffeine kick, Starbucks is offering a free tall brewed coffee—hot or iced—to veterans, service members, and even their spouses.

Chipotle

Chipotle is joining in on the giving spree, too. Between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on November 11, service members who buy one in-restaurant entrée can get another for free when they show a valid military ID.

Applebee’s

Over at Applebee’s, the chain’s long-running Veterans Day tradition continues with a free full-sized entrée from a special menu for dine-in guests.

Golden Corral

If comfort food is calling, Golden Corral is opening its buffet doors to veterans and active service members for a free dinner and beverage from 4 p.m. until close.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Similarly, Buffalo Wild Wings is keeping things simple with a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries for dine-in or walk-in guests.

Krispy Kreme

Your fave donut brand, Krispy Kreme, is spreading a little sweetness, offering a free donut and small coffee to veterans and service members with no purchase required.

Smoothie King

If you’re a veteran or active duty military personnel, you can get a free 20 oz smoothie from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at participating locations. Flavors included in the deal include Strawberry X-Treme, Slim-N-Trim Vanilla and Blueberry Heaven.

White Castle

White Castle, America’s first fast food hamburger chain, is offering a free combo meal for dine-in guests with proof of service.

Shake Shack

Participating locations are giving away a Big Shack, but you’ll need a valid military ID.

IHOP

Enjoy a free red, white and blueberry pancake combo on IHOP today. The deal is dine-in only from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

