A Black Girl’s Guide To Booking Your First Foodie Cruise

Courtesy of author

One thing about me, I’m not booking a trip unless I know the food is going to be ridiculously delicious. So, when I heard that Windstar Cruises was the official cruise line for the James Beard Foundation, a culinary arts organization that awards some of the most globally sought-after recognition in the world of food and beverage, I said, Sign me up. Now.

My best friend and I have been talking about making a trip to Greece for years, so we decided that now would be the perfect time, and so began our eight-day culinary journey across the Grecian Isles.

Courtesy of author

We stopped in popular tourist destinations, like Mykonos (where I took a cooking class) and Santorini (where we participated in a group wine tour), and also a few lesser-known locations, like Patmos and Kusadasi, in Turkey). While Windstar has cruised in destinations around the world, including Latin America and the Caribbean, a girls’ foodie trip to Greece just sounded like a cinematic vibe.

The Star of the Show Is the Food

As I said before, this is the cruise for the voyaging foodie. Onboard, there are a few dining options, including the Verdana (great for breakfast and lunch), Candles (outdoor nighttime dinner under the stars), Amphora (my personal favorite), and more. The menus for Amphora and the Verdana change daily, and both contain multiple dishes from James Beard Award-winning chefs in the United States and its territories, such as the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

Courtesy of the author

Some of my favorite dishes were the lobster bisque, chef Amy Brandwein’s grilled branzino with basil and tomato caponata, the hot Grand Marnier souffle, and the red berry trifle with champagne chantilly cream. My god. If you’re planning on counting calories, just stay at home.

The room service also allows you to order from the Amphora menu, so you can, technically, order room service anywhere on the boat. My friend and I did this for our last night so we could eat and watch the sunset from the back of the stern.

Courtesy of author

And while the onboard food was amazing, there was one major food highlight that happened off the boat. Our entire ship had a private dinner in Ephesus in an ancient amphitheater dating back to biblical days. This all took place under the Super Moon with a professional orchestra, making it the perfect place for two of our cruise buddies to get engaged (congrats to Kristen and Randy)!

They Stay Ready So You Don’t Have to Get Ready

The organization of the on-site crew was outstanding thanks to the intensively personalized service. Joanna was our destination manager, who shared detailed debriefs about each locale via engaging and humorous presentations before we arrived. She navigated us through high-traffic locations with ease and quickness (i.e., thanks to Joanna’s planning, all patrons who wanted to visit Oia and attend excursions on Santorini only waited 20-ish minutes at the port. We connected with other travelers from different cruises who told us that they were on line at the same port for over two hours!)

Courtesy of author

Like many cruise lines, Windstar has shuttle boats that run from the ship to the shore, but they also have a private seating area with water and snacks that you can lounge at as you wait for your shuttle. I also need to tip my metaphorical hat to the reception team. Running into unforeseen issues can take the wind out of the sails of a vacation, and I had several unforeseen hiccups while onboard. However, the reception team was so gentle with me while working quickly to fix the mix-ups that happened regarding my cruise experience. As an added bonus, you can get full-service laundry and dry cleaning onboard, so you don’t have to go home and immediately wash all of your clothes.

Important Notices for This Cruise Line

While the ship that I was on (the WindStar) was not accessibility-friendly (lots of stairs, steps into and out of the stateroom bathroom, and no staterooms on the main level), there are accessible ships in their collection. If you are or are traveling with someone with mobility needs, look for which destinations have the Star Plus Class ships (the Star Breeze, Star Pride, and Star Legend) that have fully accessible cabins. If you or anyone you’re traveling with, has a disability, food allergy, or any other experience that could make traveling a nerve-wracking experience, check out their accessibility page and reach out to their team with questions.

Courtesy of author

It’s also important to know that while we made great travel friends and shared some lovely moments with several fellow cruisers, there can be a more conservative clientele onboard Windstar cruises. Nevertheless, the line is working to create a more inclusive space that feels at home to travelers of all backgrounds, and while there is room for growth, progress is being made. Also, if you can book with a travel agent, I would recommend it. They are working to make the booking process easier for non-agented travelers, but for the smoothness of your trip, go through a travel agent.

Courtesy of author

Overall, Windstar cruises are intimate, as our boat held about 150 patrons, many of which came in pairs or groups, so if you can gather two or more people, this would be a great trip. Unlike other well-known lines, this is not a party cruise. Instead, it’s a luxury experience, complete with caviar, white tablecloths, and candlelit sunset dinners over the Mediterranean Sea. If you’re a foodie and such an experience sounds like the getaway of your dreams at sea, book yourself an adventure. And don’t forget to come with an open mind — and an empty stomach.