7 Cocktails From Around The Globe You Can Make For World Rum Day

As if we needed another reason to celebrate summer with a cocktail in hand, July 11th is World Rum Day — a global celebration of rum and all of its distilleries. What better way to ring in the occasion then taste testing rums from across the globe when we can’t be there to taste them in person?
Grab your girls (or your guy) and make it a family (socially distanced) affair. From Jamaica to Martinique, here are a few easy rum brands you can support, and then make the cocktails right from the comfort of your home!
Guatemala: Zacapa Mojito
Ingredients: 1 1/2 Zacapa 23 Rum; 1 oz. lime juice; 6-8 mint leaves; 1 tbsp. simple syrup or sugar; Mint sprig (garnish); club soda. Instructions: Combine lime juice, simple syrup, and 3-4 mint leaves in a cocktail shaker. Use a muddler to muddle the mint, juice and syrup combination. Add Zacapa 23 Rum and shake. Pour mixture into a glass and add ice. Top with club soda. Garnish with mint sprig. (Courtesy of Zacapa Rum)
Jamaica: The Bob Marley
Ingredients: Frozen strawberries; Frozen mango juice; Frozen mango juice mixed with Blue Curacao to get a green color; 1 ounce of Appleton White Rum (made locally in Jamaica – and you can visit the distillery when you’re on the island); Pineapple and cherry, for garnish. Instructions: Blend strawberries and pour them into a tall glass as a bottom layer for this drink. Pour frozen mango juice as a second layer. Mix frozen mango juice with a little Blue Curacao until you have a greenish frozen slush. Pour on as the top layer of the drink. Garnish with pineapple and cherry ... and now you have a liquid Rastafari flag! (Courtesy of Sunset at the Palms, Negril, Jamaica)
Nicaragua: Agua Colada
Ingredients: 2 parts Flor de Caña 7 Year; 1 part coconut water; .75 part pineapple juice; .5 part fresh squeezed orange juice; .5 part fresh lime juice; .5 part simple syrup. Instructions: Pour all ingredients in a tall glass filled with ice. Stir briskly until well chilled. Top with grated nutmeg, garnish with a slice of pineapple. (Courtesy of Flor de Caña Rum)
Venezuela: Diplomatico Rum Highball
Ingredients: 2oz of Diplomatico Planas; approx. 4 to 5 oz of soda water. Instructions: Fill highball glass with ice. Add 2oz of Diplomatico Planas. Top with soda water. Garnish with a lime twist. (Courtesy of Diplomático Planas)
Martinique: F.W.I. Revolver
Ingredients: 2oz Clément V.S.O.P. Rhum Vieux; ¼ oz St. Elizabeth; Allspice Dram; 1oz Sirop de Canne; 1oz fresh lime juice; 2oz Angostura bitters. Instructions: Shake with ice and strain into an ice filled tumbler or Collins glass. Garnish: freshly grated nutmeg and an orange wheel with brandied cherry. (Courtesy of Clément Rhum)
U.S. Virgin Islands: I Like Piña Coladas
Ingredients: 1 part Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum; ½ part coconut cream; 1 ½ parts pineapple juice; fresh pineapple garnish Instructions: Fill a shaker with ice cubes. Add all, shake vigorously and pour into a chilled highball glass filled with ice cubes. Garnish with fresh pineapple. (Courtesy of Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum)
Saint Lucia: Chairman’s Cable Car
Ingredients: 2 oz. Chairman’s Reserve Spiced Rum; ¾ oz. Créole Shrubb; 1 oz. fresh lemon juice. Instructions: Into a cocktail shaker with ice, pour Chairman’s Reserve Spiced Rum, Créole Shrubb, and fresh lemon juice. Shake hard and strain into a cinnamon sugar rimmed cocktail coupe. Garnish with an orange spiral. (Courtesy of Chairman’s Rum)