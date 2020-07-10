7 Cocktails From Around The Globe You Can Make For World Rum Day

As if we needed another reason to celebrate summer with a cocktail in hand, July 11th is World Rum Day — a global celebration of rum and all of its distilleries. What better way to ring in the occasion then taste testing rums from across the globe when we can’t be there to taste them in person?

Grab your girls (or your guy) and make it a family (socially distanced) affair. From Jamaica to Martinique, here are a few easy rum brands you can support, and then make the cocktails right from the comfort of your home!