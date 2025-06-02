Rooted in Flavor: Wendy Osefo & Her Mom Share a Recipe That Connects Generations

Dr. Wendy Osefo is taking us home with a flavorful Summertime meal that nourishes the soul, a heart full of tradition, and an ice-cold Coca-Cola® that is guaranteed to refresh and uplift. Joined by her mother, Iyom Susan Ozuku, the Real Housewives of Potomac star welcomes us back into the Roots and Recipes kitchen, sharing a cherished Nigerian family dish that celebrates connection, culture, and the joy of being in the moment.

From the first chop to the final stir, Wendy and her mother serve up more than just a traditional Igbo recipe. They offer a reminder that togetherness is the real secret ingredient. Their time in the kitchen is filled with laughter, wisdom, and warmth, creating a refreshing pause to reconnect and uplift.

As part of ESSENCE’s Roots and Recipes series, sponsored by Coca-Cola®, this vibrant story is a celebration of family legacy and cultural pride. “This is our heritage,” Wendy says. “These meals remind me of who I am and where I come from.”

Between each sprinkle and simmer, generations are honored and memories come to life. With Coca-Cola® by their side, the experience feels even more special, cool, crisp, refreshed and rooted in celebration.

Summer is made for moments like these: real, meaningful, and full of delicious uplift. This story is not just about what’s on the plate. It is about the love, legacy, and togetherness that uplifts us at the table, again and again.

Watch the full video and experience how Wendy and her mom turn a simple recipe into a soul-refreshing summer moment.