Let’s Toast: Celebrate National Tequila Day With More Than Just A Margarita

Brent Hofacker / 500px / Getty Images

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

​​Ask almost any imbiber in the U.S. about their favorite way to indulge in tequila, and more than likely, their response will include some version of a margarita, and rightfully so. Margaritas are refreshing and flavorful, and, to be honest, there’s truly no better companion for a Taco Tuesday.

However, there is so much more to tequila than what a margarita can offer. As the spirit’s sales continue to surge across states, there’s no better time than National Tequila Day to explore all the endless possibilities a quality bottle can bring.

“The great thing about tequila is that there is something for everyone,” says Camile Wilson, the author and spirits educator behind The Cocktail Snob. “You may like it in cocktails, or maybe you want something that’s aged a little bit longer so you can sip it neat or with ice. There’s a tequila out there for everybody. You may just have to try a few before you land on the one you love.”

The Need-to-Know Facts of Tequila

Made in Mexico, tequila is a distilled spirit produced from the blue agave plant, otherwise known as Agave Azul. Blue agave is a native plant to Mexico (along with 125 other species of agave), and to be legally considered tequila, the spirit must be made with at least 51% of it. Premium tequilas are typically produced with 100% blue agave, while some entry-level bottles may include the least amount allowed, blended with molasses, corn syrup, and other sugars. “From growing the agave to harvesting to fermentation and distillation, there’s a lot of love, time, and consideration that goes into the production of really good tequila,” says Isaiah Sergeant, a bartender at the three-Michelin-star restaurant Eleven Madison Park.

There are six types of tequila, though only four blanco (white), joven (young), reposado (rested), and añejo—are commonly found on retail shelves and bar menus in the U.S.

“I wish more people knew that there are different types of tequila. Patrón is not the only brand,” says Wilson. “There are a lot of different expressions that offer a lot of different flavors.”

“I usually go for a reposado tequila,” says Sergeant. “I find that the aging mellows out the bite that a blanco may have. I’m also paying attention to the mouthfeel. I appreciate a tequila that has viscosity. You feel the weight of the spirit on your tongue as you’re enjoying it.”

A Spirit Made for Cocktails

Although the margarita is the most famous tequila-based cocktail in the U.S., the spirit is incredibly versatile and can be used to whip up drinks that range from savory to sweet. “Because it is made from agave, it has this natural sweetness that makes it ideal for so many consumers. The option of blanco, joven, reposado, or añejo, as well as still strength, allows a beverage professional the versatility to play with the varying flavor profiles,” says Sergeant.

Tequila cocktails can be elaborate or understated. Wilson’s favorite is the Paloma. “It’s really simple, just tequila with grapefruit, soda, and maybe a little bit of salt, a squeeze of lime,” she says. “I make mine with fresh grapefruit, sparkling water, and agave. If grapefruit soda is too sweet, you can make it this fresh way and tweak the grapefruit juice and agave to customize it to the individual.”

The Paloma, a light and bubbly, refreshingly citrus beverage, is the most popular cocktail in Mexico, and it’s one that Sergeant says he finds people ordering more of during the summer months. However, there are plenty of others that have become staples on restaurant and bar menus, like the smoky and sweet Honey Trap or the red and orange Tequila Sunrise. However, one of the best ways to enjoy tequila, may be in a cocktail you already know and love.

“What I really like about tequila is that you can use it as a replacement spirit in almost any classic cocktail. If you have a favorite like the Mojito, which is usually served with rum, you can actually replace the rum with tequila to switch things up a bit. It will give it a little flavor without getting too far away from the original taste of the cocktail,” Wilson shares.

Swap vodka with tequila and mix with ginger beer and lime, and a Moscow Mule suddenly becomes a Mexican Mule. Like the sound of a cold, stiff Old Fashioned, but want to avoid the whiskey? Replace the brown liquor with tequila for what bartenders call the Oaxaca Old Fashioned. Curious about Negronis but not interested in gin? Using tequila instead will still result in an intensely flavored cocktail that strikes the perfect balance between bitter and sweet.

The key to an outstanding tequila cocktail, however, lies in the spirit itself. Consider investing in a quality brand for homemade tequila drinks. Fortunately, there’s a wide range of value-driven options on the market. Wilson recommends Mijenta, a woman-owned brand that produces a range of tequilas with offerings starting at about $50. For a tequila with a more approachable price point, Espolòn Blanco is always a great choice.

“Big brand names aren’t the standard,” Sergeant says. “Just because it has a high price point doesn’t mean it’s a better product.” But if you must have something a bit more upscale, Sergeant recommends Fortaleza Reposado or Don Fulano 20th Anniversary Añejo.

Below, Wilson and Sergeant share a few of their favorite recipes for tequila-based cocktails just in time for the holiday.

Fresh Paloma

2 ounces grapefruit juice

0.50 ounce lime juice

0.50 ounce agave

2 ounces tequila

2 ounces sparkling water

Add grapefruit juice, lime juice, agave, and tequila in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake until chilled. Pour into a glass. Top with sparkling water and garnish with a grapefruit wedge

Tequila Sour

1 ounce lemon juice

1/2 ounce lime juice

1/3 ounce simple syrup or agave

2 ounces tequila

2 dashes Angostura bitters (optional)

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake until chilled. Strain into a glass.

Silver Monk

2 cucumber slices

4-5 mint leaves

0.5 oz simple syrup

0.75 oz yellow chartreuse

1 oz lime

2 oz tequila of choice

Combine ingredients into a mixing tin. Lightly muddle cucumber and mint. Add Ice. Shake 8-10 seconds. Pour into a chilled glass.