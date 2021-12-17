Spirits, Wine, Beer (And A Sake!) That Are Perfect Last-Minute Stocking Stuffers
Cascade Hollow Distilling Co./Mionetto
So you missed the shipping date to get some of the gifts people dropped in your inbox or hinted at in your text messages. Maybe you don’t feel like stepping into any retail store at anytime within the next week. If you’re lumped into this group of people just trying to get to 2022 already, a gift that will certainly keep giving and won’t get returned is a good drink. Not to mention, wine and liquor stories have the most convenient hours, am I right?

From a low-calorie margarita (because girls just want to have fun without unnecessary loaded calories) to whiskey, beer, wine and even sake, you can slip one of these beverages into a few stockings and easily win the holiday (for as little as a few dollars to a few hundred bucks). And if all else fails, they’re a great addition to your own home bar. Wherever they end up, let’s toast to our favorite feel-good holiday of the year.

01
Rémy Martin XO Gold
Rémy Martin
$199 BUY NOW
02
Rancho La Gloria Skinny Margarita Cocktail
Rancho La Gloria
$8.99 BUY NOW
03
Cascade Moon 13 Year Old Rye
Cascade Hollow Distilling Co.
$299 (available in Tennessee, Texas and California)
04
Jose Cuervo Reserva de la Familia Platino
Jose Cuervo
$65 BUY NOW
05
Mionetto Prosecco DOC Treviso Brut
Mionetto
$14.99 BUY NOW
06
Dankful IPA
Sierra Nevada Brewing Company
$2.99+ BUY NOW
07
WESAKE Canned Sake
WESAKE
$39.92+ BUY NOW