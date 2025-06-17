Simply, Dine Like a Rich Auntie: How to Sip, Serve, and Shine This Summer

What happens when effortless ease meets bold flavor and a hint of glam? You get Rich Auntie Energy poured over ice and served with a side of style.

ESSENCE teamed up with Simply® Lemonade to host a one-of-a-kind Sunday dinner that proves indulgence doesn’t have to be complicated. Set inside a chic, contemporary home, the gathering brought together influencer and hostess Tenicka Boyd, along with content creators Jayria Nicole and Iesha Gilchrist, for a night of casual connection, elevated drinks, and luxe simplicity.

Want to sip, serve, and shine like a Rich Auntie this summer? It starts with simplicity that still stuns. Think real ingredients, bold citrus flavor, and zero need for complicated prep. Start with Simply Lemonade as your base, then build on it with a few effortless upgrades such as a splash of sparkling water, fresh herbs, or vibrant fruit. From a signature pour to a stylish garnish, it’s the details that elevate your moment. Hosting doesn’t need to be high-stress to feel high-end. When you’re working with Simply, you’re already halfway to fabulous. Whether it’s a rooftop toast or a dinner party in your living room, the vibe is luxe, the energy is light, and the drinks? Unapologetically you.

And that’s the magic of Simply. With real ingredients and bold citrus-forward taste, it effortlessly becomes the star of any moment, from high-energy hosting to a quick girls’ toast before the Uber arrives. It’s not about nostalgia or tradition, it’s about now. Stylish, flavorful, and refreshingly simple.

Creating a Rich Auntie moment is less about perfection and more about presence. As you serve your signature Simply Lemonade drinks, let the atmosphere flow with ease, while shared smiles, clinking glasses, and beautiful drinks invite compliments. Set the tone with a well-styled table or bar cart, then let the drinks spark conversation. From a blueberry garnish to a chic glassware moment, your pour becomes part of the aesthetic. It’s not just about making cocktails, it’s about curating an experience that feels joyful, elevated, and completely your own.

Hosting like a Rich Auntie? Here’s how to keep the vibe simple:

Keep it uncomplicated: Choose drinks that feel luxe but are easy to make. Simply Lemonade is already doing the heavy lifting.



Let the flavor shine: Bold, bright, and made with real ingredients, Simply’s lineup adds instant depth to cocktails and mocktails alike.



Make it stylish, not stuffy: Whether you’re serving on a tray or out of a cooler, it’s all about the energy, which is light, fun, and unapologetically you.

Simply is the go-to for modern tastemakers who know how to turn “simple” into a statement without overthinking the invite list or the drink menu.

So next time you link up with your girls (or new friends who feel like old ones), pour up something Simply. Because flavor, ease, and a little Rich Auntie flair? That’s always in season.

