How to Craft Signature Simply Lemonade Drinks Like a Rich Auntie

When it comes to hosting with flair, Rich Aunties know the truth: you don’t have to do the most to serve the most. With Simply® Lemonade, bold flavor meets effortless ease, making it the go-to for signature drinks that elevate any gathering, from backyard hangs to dinner parties that turn into dance nights.

Whether you’re team mocktail or cocktail, we’ve got three stunning recipes straight from the ESSENCE x Simply “Dine Like a Rich Auntie” experience that will have your guests sipping and saying, “What’s in this?!”

1. Limoncello Cocktail with Simply Lemonade®

Rich Auntie Vibe: Chic, citrusy, and just a little extra

Ingredients:

1 cup Simply Lemonade

¾ cup club soda

½ cup Limoncello

1.5 oz vodka

Fresh lemon juice

Muddled mint

Ice

This cocktail is equal parts sparkle and sophistication. The Limoncello and Simply Lemonade deliver the perfect citrus punch, while fresh mint adds that clean, luxe finish.

Mocktail twist: Skip the Limoncello and vodka. Sub in lemon syrup and sparkling water for an equally refreshing version.

2. Blueberry Basil Royale with Simply Lemonade®

Rich Auntie Vibe: A glam twist on the garden party drink

Ingredients:

5 oz Simply Lemonade with Blueberry

1.5 oz vodka

Shot of simple syrup

Juice of 1 lime

1 cup fresh blueberries

Garnish: lemon slice, lime wedge, and mint

Ice

Bursting with berry flavor and just enough citrus to balance the sweetness, this cocktail is smooth, refreshing, and made to impress. Serve it in a stemmed glass to make the moment even more iconic.

Mocktail twist: Omit the vodka and enjoy the bold flavor straight with sparkling water.

3. Strawberry Vanilla Lemonade Mocktail

Rich Auntie Vibe: Sweet, stylish, and effortlessly Instagrammable

Ingredients:

½ cup ice

4 oz Simply Lemonade

4 oz seltzer

1 oz strawberry vanilla simple syrup

1 small strawberry (halved, for garnish)

Mint sprig (for garnish)

Why it works: This mocktail is pure indulgence with a playful twist. The strawberry vanilla syrup adds depth, while the Simply Lemonade keeps it fresh and light. Perfect for a daytime toast or non-alcoholic sip during golden hour.

Whether you’re hosting a high-glam dinner or a casual link-up with your girls, Simply Beverages makes it easy to bring the flavor without complicating the vibe. With real ingredients and vibrant blends, your signature sip is just one pour away.

So go ahead and channel your inner Rich Auntie, raise your glass, and make your next gathering Simply unforgettable.