Getty Images

Since we’re still in the midst of a chilly winter, warm and cozy date nights at home allow you to get a little closer to your special someone and create more intimate romantic vibes. An old school R&B playlist, mood lighting, and their favorite meal totally creates the ambiance, but if you really want to impress bae, show off your cocktail game

The trick to making a great cocktail at home is to find drinks that are easy to make and help keep the mood flowing. Making cocktails together is the perfect way to bond and increase the heat in the room, if you know what we mean. These delicious cocktails are simple and full of love, so whip up these tasty drinks and watch the sparks fly.