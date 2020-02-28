Since we’re still in the midst of a chilly winter, warm and cozy date nights at home allow you to get a little closer to your special someone and create more intimate romantic vibes. An old school R&B playlist, mood lighting, and their favorite meal totally creates the ambiance, but if you really want to impress bae, show off your cocktail game
The trick to making a great cocktail at home is to find drinks that are easy to make and help keep the mood flowing. Making cocktails together is the perfect way to bond and increase the heat in the room, if you know what we mean. These delicious cocktails are simple and full of love, so whip up these tasty drinks and watch the sparks fly.
01
Love Potion Martini
Capture their heart forever with this sexy love potion twist on the classic martini. via The Cookie Rookie
02
Bubble Bouquet
Skip the flowers and give them a bouquet of champagne bubbles instead. Trust us, they'll love it. via Saucy
03
Gimlet
This classic cocktail is simple, yet sophisticated, just like your love. via Elite Daily
04
One For The Money
This refreshing cocktail is perfect for unwinding with bae after a long day. via The Bojon Gourmet
05
Red Room Sangria
This sultry drink is the perfect aphrodisiac for love. via Delish