Farm-To-Table Meets Moroccan Spice: Inside Potomac Hospitality Group’s Exclusive Secret Supper

When the Potomac Hospitality Group throws a party, they really know how to throw a party.

It’s never just about the food—it’s about creating an unforgettable experience. And at their latest sold-out “Fried Chick’n & Champagne” Secret Supper,” more than 100 guests stepped into a world of Moroccan magic with jewel-toned décor, live entertainment, and a farm-to-table feast that blended bold North African spices with Southern comfort.

Hosted at Marcellus Farms, the event, known for its exclusive, invite-only format, left attendees guessing until the last minute. Details were revealed just 48 hours before the gathering, adding an element of surprise and excitement to the magical night. Upon arrival, guests were greeted with live Moroccan drummers, belly dancers, and fire breathers—a full sensory experience that captured the spirit of Marrakech. Plush cushions, low sofas, and vibrant tablescapes transformed the estate into a dreamy North African retreat.

Led by Executive Chef Jerome Grant, the culinary team served a four-course farm-to-table meal that combined traditional Moroccan ingredients with Southern cuisine.

“We wanted to honor the bold flavors of Morocco while staying true to our roots,” said Chef Grant. Dishes included a blend of mezze plates, ras el hanout spiced chicken, coal-fired swordfish, and taktouka—each served family-style to encourage a sense of community and shared experience. Attendees also went home with a custom spice blend and a recipe, allowing them to recreate a taste of the evening in their own kitchens.

But PHG’s dedication goes beyond just great food. Founded in 2016 by industry veteran Candi Dailey, the hospitality group is redefining what it means to create immersive dining experiences. With their flagship restaurant, Ruby’s Southern Comfort Kitchen, and a growing list of exclusive events, PHG continues to center Black culture and community in its culinary offerings. Their mission? To craft experiences that leave lasting memories through food, culture, and connection.

The evening’s sweet finale was crafted by PHG’s Executive Pastry Chef Padua Player, who presented two Moroccan-inspired desserts—baked orange cardamom pudding and makroud el louse. “Our goal was to create desserts that don’t just taste good but tell a story,” shared Player. “The Secret Supper Experience allowed us to merge tradition with innovation, creating moments that resonated deeply with our guests.”

With such high demand, the Secret Supper Experience will return in 2025 for its third installment. For those seeking to indulge in a truly unique dining experience that blends culinary artistry and cultural storytelling, this is one series to keep on your radar.