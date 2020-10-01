Bottoms Up! Celebrate National Vodka Day With These Cocktail Recipes

Do you like your drinks shaken or stirred?
Well, this Sunday, October 4th, you can indulge a little because it’s National Vodka Day! For all you Vodka lovers out there, instead of toasting with the usual martini or vodka soda, switch it up with these cocktails that are as delicious as they are easy to craft. Enjoy them in your sweats on the couch, on your upcoming video happy hour, or during your next socially-distanced Hinge date.
It doesn’t matter if you drink it neat or flavored, as long as you raise a glass to this popular (and wildly necessary) holiday. Here’s a range of easy to make recipes featuring everyone’s favorite clear spirit. And the best part? You won’t have to wait until the evening — because it’s 5 o’clock somewhere!
01
Grey Goose Hot Apple Pie
Ingredients: 1 oz GREY GOOSE La Poire vodka; ¾ oz B&B; ½ oz maple syrup; ½ oz lemon juice; 4 oz unfiltered apple cider; 1 cinnamon stick. Method: Stir/strain into your favorite old-fashioned glass full of fresh ice or serve hot. Garnish with cinnamon sticks and lemon wheel.
02
CÎROC Spiced Grape Mule
Ingredients: 1.5 oz CÎROC White Grape; limes; ginger beer. Method: Add CÎROC White Grape and a splash of lime to a Collins glass over ice. Top with Fever Tree Ginger Beer and garnish with a long slice of fresh ginger.
03
The Ketel One Perfect Martini
Ingredients: 1.25 oz. Ketel One Vodka; 0.25 oz. dry vermouth; Lemon twist Method: Stir vodka with ice in a mixing glass. Strain into a martini glass. Garnish with a lemon twist.
04
Berry Harvest Sangria
Ingredients: 2 honey crisp or pink lady apples, chopped; 1 chopped Bosc pear; 1 orange, sliced; 1/2 cup fresh raspberries; 2 cinnamon sticks; 1 bottle of Pinot Grigio, chardonnay or any dry white wine; 2 cups spiced apple cider; 1/2 cup Smirnoff Raspberry vodka; 1 cup club soda; Cinnamon sticks for garnish. Yields 6-8 servings Method: Mix all ingredients except club soda in a large pitcher and refrigerate for at least an hour. Add club soda just before serving. Pour over ice and garnish with a cinnamon stick.
05
CÎROC Elderflower Splash
Ingredients: 1.5 oz CÎROC White Grape; 3 oz Q elderflower tonic. Method: Add CÎROC White Grape and Q Elderflower Tonic into a rocks glass over ice. Stir and garnish with skewered cucumber ribbon and white grape.
06
Grey Goose Cosmopolitan
Ingredients: 1.5 oz Grey Goose L’Orange vodka; ½ oz Cointreau; 1 part cranberry juice; ½ oz freshly squeezed lime juice; Orange zest for garnish. Method: Combine first four ingredients in order listed into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with orange zest.