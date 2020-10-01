Bottoms Up! Celebrate National Vodka Day With These Cocktail Recipes

Do you like your drinks shaken or stirred?

Well, this Sunday, October 4th, you can indulge a little because it’s National Vodka Day! For all you Vodka lovers out there, instead of toasting with the usual martini or vodka soda, switch it up with these cocktails that are as delicious as they are easy to craft. Enjoy them in your sweats on the couch, on your upcoming video happy hour, or during your next socially-distanced Hinge date.

It doesn’t matter if you drink it neat or flavored, as long as you raise a glass to this popular (and wildly necessary) holiday. Here’s a range of easy to make recipes featuring everyone’s favorite clear spirit. And the best part? You won’t have to wait until the evening — because it’s 5 o’clock somewhere!