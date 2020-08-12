Refresh Your Bar Cart At Home For National Prosecco Day

Prosecco has become one of the most desired wines on the market and it only continues to grow in popularity. But what is it about prosecco that makes it so desirable? Perhaps it’s the crisp inviting bubbles that draw you in, or the refreshing citrus flavor keeps us coming back more.

In preparation of National Prosecco Day (August 13th), what better way to pay homage to our favorite bubbly drink than by adding some summer flair to your home bar cart? Here are a few recommendations to help elevate and refresh your quarantine bar — with prosecco of course!