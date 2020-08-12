Refresh Your Bar Cart At Home For National Prosecco Day

Prosecco has become one of the most desired wines on the market and it only continues to grow in popularity. But what is it about prosecco that makes it so desirable? Perhaps it’s the crisp inviting bubbles that draw you in, or the refreshing citrus flavor keeps us coming back more.
In preparation of National Prosecco Day (August 13th), what better way to pay homage to our favorite bubbly drink than by adding some summer flair to your home bar cart? Here are a few recommendations to help elevate and refresh your quarantine bar — with prosecco of course!
01
La Marca Prosecco
Brunch at home is about to get lit! A favorite by many, La Marca Prosecco is a fresh sparkling wine with a vibrant bouquet of apple, white peach and honeysuckle. The soft, harmonious fruity notes highlighted by pleasant acidity make this wine ideal for any occasion.
02
Mionetto Prestige Brut
Mionetto Prestige Brut is made from 100% Glera grapes in the province of Treviso, which is an area renowned for high quality Prosecco. This sparkling wine offers a luminous straw yellow hue and stylish mousse and the palate is marked by aromatic notes of honey and white peach. For anyone who enjoys a good mimosa, you can’t beat this bottle of classic brut. Plus, this particular bubbly comes in all formats including mini, so it's easy to transport for any social distanced end of summer activities.
03
Tussock Jumper Prosecco
If you love a dry but light Prosecco, this will be your drink of choice. Tussock Jumper Prosecco has a bright, straw yellow color with fruity flavors on the palate, that is not only lively, but inexpensive. Perfect for summer dinners, this pairs well with white meat and fish.
04
Santa Margherita Prosecco Superiore DOCG
The wine is dry with fine, lively bubbles, delicate pear and apple fruit aromas and a crisp finish. The elegant mousse can refresh your palate for the next bite, and the greater complexity and intensity will not get overwhelmed by heavier dishes such as pasta carbonara with shrimp, grilled vegetables drizzled with Italian olive oil and parmesan cheese, or simply prepared filet of beef with rosemary.
05
Cupcake Vineyards Prosecco
Cupcake Vineyards Prosecco is light and refreshing with hints of white peach, grapefruit and honey-dew melon. The wine maintains the grapes delicate aromas through its fermentation process, before a secondary fermentation in stainless steel tanks that helps produce a crisp, fruit-forward finish. Pair with mushroom and prosciutto pasta, grilled salmon with mango salsa, or weekend brunch mimosas!
06
Domaine Ste. Michelle Brut
It may not be prosecco, but it's always good to stock up on at least one good brut. And this will slowly become your go-to bubbly. Whether it’s for everyday or celebrating an important moment, this is the perfect accompaniment for a wide array of foods or on its own. A brunch companion, or serve with salty appetizers like fresh-popped popcorn, seasoned crackers or chips. A delicious pairing with sushi rolls or sashimi.