Celebrate Mom With These 5 Cocktails For Mother’s Day Brunch At Home

Mother’s Day may look a little different this year, but it doesn’t make the holiday any less special. Show mom your appreciation for all that she does by showing off your at-home bartending skills with a few delicious recipes that can be served with (or without) homemade brunch at home.
These five unique cocktails can be made with ingredients found around the house and are the perfect accompaniment to quality time spent together.
01
Jalisco Express
Ingredients: 2 parts Tres Agaves Organic Blanco Tequila; ¾ parts Tres Agaves Cocktail-Ready Agave Nectar; ¾ parts Lime Juice; 1 slice of Jalapeno (no seeds); 2 Cucumber Slices; Pinch of basil (6-8 small leaves); Tajín Rim (Optional) Instructions: Place basil first, then Jalapeno and cucumber slices in shaker; add agave syrup and muddle. Add in the rest of the ingredients and ice. Shake, double strain and serve over ice. Rim glass with Tajín or salt. (Recipe courtesy of Tres Agaves)
02
Grand Collins
Ingredients: 1.5 oz Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge; .75 oz Fresh Lemon Juice; 1 bar spoon of Simple Syrup; Soda Water. Instructions: Build drink in tin, add ice and shake. Strain over ice into a Collins glass. (Recipe courtesy of Grand Marnier)
03
SKYY Cold Brew Dalgona Whipped Coffee
Ingredients: 2 Tablespoons Instant Coffee; 2 Tablespoons Granulated Sugar; 2 Tablespoons SKYY Infusions Cold Brew Vodka (Can be replaced with SKYY core); 6 ounces milk (can substitute for dairy-free options e.g. oat, almond or soy milk); Ice Instructions: Put the coffee, sugar and vodka into a medium mixing bowl. Whip all three by hand or with a hand-held mixer (highly recommend a mixer as the lack of hot water requires whipping time in order for coffee/sugar to dissolve). Whip with mixer for 6-8 minutes as the coffee gradually becomes thicker and lighter in color and texture changes to an airy pudding. If hand mixing, supplement 1 tablespoon of SKYY Infusions Cold Brew Vodka with 1 tablespoon HOT water to save prep time. Fill small glass or mug with ice and milk, place a large dollop of thick, pudding-like whipped coffee on top and enjoy. (Recipe courtesy of SKYY Infusions)
04
British 75
Ingredients: 50 mL Highclere Castle Gin; Fresh lemon squeeze; 2 dashes of Yes Cocktail Co tonic syrup; 5 oz champagne. Instructions: Mix the gin, simple syrup and lemon squeeze with half a cup of ice and shake until cold. Strain into a champagne glass. Gently top with champagne with a light stir to maintain its bubby quality. (Recipe courtesy of Highclere Castle Gin)
05
Rose Water Martini
Ingredients: 1 ½ ounces of Spa Girl Cocktails Cucumber Vodka 1 ½ ounces of chilled rose water Slice of lemon, for garnish. Instructions: In a cocktail glass, add chilled Spa Girl Cocktails Cucumber Vodka, and then fill the rest of the glass with chilled rose water. Garnish with lemon slice and enjoy. (Recipe courtesy of Spa Girl Cocktails)