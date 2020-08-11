As our day-to-day lives are changing, many of us are spending more time at home — with our families, in our kitchens — than ever before. But between balancing work and home life (and home schooling life) all in one place, it can be difficult to prioritize cooking up delicious meals every single day.
Not to mention, with back-to-school on the horizon, schedules will soon get hectic and time will become limited. That’s why, meal prep this fall is going to be more critical than ever before. It’s not only essential to eating healthy, but also staying organized during the school year.
From chic, durable cookware and bakeware, reusables, meal prep containers, handy kitchen appliances, cutlery and gadgets, here are a few essentials to add to your list of stay-at-home essentials.
TOPICS: Food & Drinks Lifestyle back to school kitchen essentials Meal Prep
01
GoodCook Meal Prep Containers
These containers are a great option for those who use meal prepping as a way to save time during the week, cut the costs of dining out, portion control, or as a convenient and easy way to eat better foods on-the-go.
02
Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven
You can’t say enough about the Instant Pot Air Fryer Oven when it comes to meal preps and easy weeknight dinners. The Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven is designed to support healthy lifestyles as the ideal kitchen essential to fry, bake, broil or roast your favorite savory treats.
03
Goodful Reusable, Leak Proof Food Storage Bags
May you never buy another plastic bag again with these clever food storage bags. Reusable baggies make for another slick and eco-friendly way to store food.
04
Instant Pod 2-in-1 Single Brew Coffee & Espresso Maker
The Instant Pod 2-in-1 Single Brew Coffee & Espresso Maker are a match made in heaven. You can now experience café-quality coffee at home, to power through those long days with a set that utilizes both K-Cups and original Nespresso pods – the best of both worlds.
05
The GoodCook Fruit and Veggie Divider
Designed to provide a faster, safer and easier way to quarter fruits and vegetables lengthwise, from end-to-end, this is a great tool for snacks, meal prep, salads and more. The GoodCook Fruit and Veggie Divider is also ideal for preparing bite-size portions for children, or healthy vegetable spears for snacking, salads, roasting or pickling.
06
Pampered Chef Medium Round Stone
Pampered Chef's stoneware is a natural, everyday way to cook everything from quick dinners in the microwave to light, crispy desserts. The brand’s new heritage stoneware collection (pizza stones, loaf pans, etc.) features unglazed stone that turns out impossibly perfect crusts and its StoneFusion formula means it is pre-heat, broil and dishwasher safe
07
Hurom HP Slow Juicer
HUROM’s stylish HP slow juicer will meet all your personal juicing needs. Whether you’re making orange juice, almond milk or sorbets, the HP slow juicer will rise to the challenge. Its compact size ensures it will fit comfortably on any kitchen counter.
08
Goodful Multi-Compartment Bento Lunch Box Meal Prep Plastic Food Storage Container
These food prep containers ARE a dream for portioning out soups, snacks, veggies, stews and brown-rice bowls, and then tossing them in your work bag or popping them in the microwave.
09
CHEF iQ Smart Cooker
The CHEF iQ Smart Cooker is a must-have gadget for cooking one pot meals! Impress your friends and family with delicious homemade recipes prepared with ease. This Smart Cooker is an all-in-one cooker that pairs seamlessly with the CHEF iQ App via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi to create an immersive, fulfilling experience.