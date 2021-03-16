8 Healthy Snacks To Keep You Full and Focused While Working From Home

Let’s face it: More time at home, means more trips to the kitchen in between Zoom meetings, online learning and virtual happy hours.
The best way to not let the infamous #quarantine15 get the best of you, is by packing your panty with delicious, yet nutritious snacking options to help fuel you through those never ending days. It may not seem like it, but a nutritious little midmorning or afternoon bite can provide the fuel top-off you need to stay focused until it’s time to clock out. Whether you’re craving something sweet, salty or savory, these snacks will help keep your energy levels up — while also feeling full and focused. Keep them within arm’s reach of your home office space or in the kitchen as an excuse to get up to clock those steps in.
Mid-afternoon slump, be gone!
01
Worthy Bowls by The Worthy Company
This female-owned and founded company has created the first-ever plant-based, travel-friendly complete nutrition bowls made with upcycled superfood ingredients to provide a gut-healthy snack anyone can enjoy! Worthy Bowls are available in Strawberry & Greens, Vanilla Orange, Mango & Greens, Pineapple & Greens and Dark Cocoa Cherry.
02
Mawa’s GrainFreeNola
This Black owned granola brand is available for shipping nationwide and features five flavors — Berry Me, Green Machine, Health Nut (the original flavor), Out of Africa, and Tropical Paradise — each bag is paleo, vegan, and gluten-free.
03
Solely Fruit Jerky
Jerky just got fruity with Solely Fruit Jerky! Made from whole organic fruit, picked at its peak and then crafted into deliciously portable strips this jerky has no sugars, no preservatives and no concentrates. Just the 1, 2 or 3 whole ingredients in delicious flavors like Mango, Pineapple and Banana.
04
Bobo’s Peanut Butter and Jelly Stuff’d Oat Bites
Bobo’s Peanut Butter and Jelly Stuff’d Oat Bites are made with 100% whole grain oats and the perfect bite that swirls peanut butter and jelly together. This healthy on-the-go snack is wholesome, handmade and most importantly delicious. These are the perfect bite to refuel during a long day of Zoom learning and outdoor fun – think PB&J sandwich but without the mess.
05
Life’s Grape
Indulge in sweet treats without the guilt with Life’s Grape, vine-dried Selma Pete grapes, which offers peak flavor, nutrition, juiciness. They come in three delicious flavors: Classic, Dark Chocolate Dipped and Peanut Butter Dipped.
06
Bush’s Bean Chips and Bean Dips
Bush’s Bean Chips and Bean Dips are a perfect combo guaranteed to make snacking convenient, fun, healthy and, most importantly, delicious. To kickoff 2021, Bush’s also unveiled two new chip flavors (Spicy Nacho and Sour Cream & Onion), which can be paired perfectly with the Original or Spicy Black Bean Dips.
07
Split Nutrition
Satisfy your inner child with Split Nutrition’s natural nut butter and delicious jelly pouches! The perfect balance of healthy fats and simple carbs that gives you a feel-good, nutritious energy boost, Split packs use all natural ingredients. Plus, you’ll be able to relive your favorite childhood PB&J with flavor combos like Peanut Butter & Strawberry, Almond Butter & Blueberry and more.
08
Eat Me Guilt Free
Indulge in all the brownies, cookies and snacks – because why not?! Created by Cuban American Cristie Besu, a Registered Nurse and Certified Sports Nutritionist-turned-mompreneur, Eat Me Guilt Free is a line of brownies and snacks, bread, and tortilla wraps offering a protein-packed, low carbohydrate ratio, making them a healthier alternative to traditional snacks.