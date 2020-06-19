7 Dad-Approved Cocktails To Serve Up This Father’s Day

Just like Dad, a good cocktail never goes out of style.
While the old-fashioned is one of the oldest mixed drinks in the cocktail canon, it’s time to introduce Dad to a few new classics. From a modern twist on a margarita that’s perfect when outdoor grilling, to a Manhattan fit for a King, he’ll be sure to throw back a few of these this Father’s Day (safely, of course).
Check out our collection of classic cocktails perfect for sharing with another classic, your Dad.
01
Royal Manhattan
Ingredients: 2 oz Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal; 1 oz sweet vermouth; 1 dash Angostura bitters; 1 brandied cherry. Preparation: Pour bitters and liquors over ice in mixing glass. Stir and strain into martini glass. Garnish with a cherry.
02
Berry United Lemonade Punch
Ingredients: 2 cups Diplomático Reserva Exclusiva; 3 cups lemonade; 1 cup cold water; 4-6 dashes Angostura bitters; Lemons (garnish); Blueberries (garnish); Ice Preparation: In a pitcher with ice, pour Diplomatico Rum, lemonade and water. Add in lemon and bitters. Garnish with lemon slices and blueberries. Serve chilled.
03
Raspberry Fizz with Espanita Blanco Tequila
Ingredients: 7 to 9 Fresh Raspberries; 2 oz Espanita Blanco Tequila; 1 tsp Agave Nectar; 2 or 3 small Mint leaves; Juice of half a Lime; A splash of sparkling wine, such as Prosecco. Preparation: In a Boston shaker, combine ripe raspberries, agave nectar and freshly pressed lime juice until juices are released. Add two or three small mint leaves and muddle lightly, trying to release the aroma without breaking the leaves. When all ingredients are combined, add Espanita Blanco tequila, a handful of ice and shake to chill. Strain the cocktail through the fine mesh strainer into a highball glass filled with fresh ice. Top the drink with a splash of Prosecco and stir lightly. Garnish with a raspberry and serve immediately.
04
Amor De Fresa
Ingredients: 2 fl oz Four Roses Small Batch Select; ¼ oz Simple Syrup; 3 dashes Angostura Bitters; 1 Strawberry Preparation: In a mixing glass: Add Strawberry and simple syrup. Muddle. Add Bourbon and bitters. Add ice and stir Strain into a rocks glass on ice. Garnish with a luxardo cherry and a fresh strawberry.
05
The Rita Rita
Ingredients: 2 oz. Próspero Blanco Tequila; 1.25 oz fresh strawberries, pureed; 1 bar spoon balsamic vinegar; .5 oz. orange liqueur; .75 oz lime juice; 1 oz. wildflower honey; 3 - 4 leaves fresh basil Preparation: Pour Próspero Blanco Tequila, strawberry puree, balsamic vinegar, orange liqueur, lime juice and honey into a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously. Strain into a margarita glass and garnish with fresh basil leaves.
06
Disaronno Fizz
Ingredients: 1.5 oz Disaronno; Fresh lemon juice; Fever Tree Club Soda Preparation: Pour Disaronno over ice, add a squeeze of fresh lemon juice and top up with club soda. Stir and garnish with lemon zest.
07
Jalapeno Avocado Margarita
Ingredients: 4 oz. Tequila Bribón Blanco; 2 oz. Agave nectar (cut 50/50 with water); 2 oz. Fresh squeezed lime juice; 1/2 avocado, peeled and mashed; 2 slices jalapeño; Lime wheels, for garnish; 1 cup ice, plus extra for serving Preparation: Fill two rocks glasses with ice. Set aside. Place ripe avocado, and jalapeno slices in a cocktail shaker. Muddle ingredients until they're thoroughly mashed. Add remaining ingredients to the cocktail shaker and shake vigorously. Strain into the two rocks glasses. Garnish with the remaining lime wheels.