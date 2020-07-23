5 Summer Dinner Recipes You Can Make In 30 Minutes Or Less

When the weather is nearly 100 degrees, the last thing you want to do is spend hours slaving over a hot stove cooking up a meal for you and your family. Thankfully summer calls for light and quick meals that don’t require a lot of time.

If you’re short on ideas, but looking to pack in the flavor, we’ve got you covered. Celebrate summer with these easy meals that require minimal effort and time, but still shine with seasonal fresh produce.