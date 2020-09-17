8 Easy Snacks Your Kids Will Love

With the school year in full swing, many parents are navigating virtual, in-person, or hybrid learning for their kids amidst the global pandemic—as if work and home life wasn’t stressful enough. And despite how hectic your day-to-day may be, it’s important to make sure you and your family are getting the fuel they need to make it through the day (even if it’s just at home).

It goes without saying that the last thing that parents have time for is to stress over after school snack options for the kids (especially when you have every other meal to consider). So save yourself those extra minutes of snack prep, with a few ESSENCE approved options that will help everyone stay happy, and have you stay sane at the same time.