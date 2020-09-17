8 Easy Snacks Your Kids Will Love

With the school year in full swing, many parents are navigating virtual, in-person, or hybrid learning for their kids amidst the global pandemic—as if work and home life wasn’t stressful enough. And despite how hectic your day-to-day may be, it’s important to make sure you and your family are getting the fuel they need to make it through the day (even if it’s just at home).
It goes without saying that the last thing that parents have time for is to stress over after school snack options for the kids (especially when you have every other meal to consider). So save yourself those extra minutes of snack prep, with a few ESSENCE approved options that will help everyone stay happy, and have you stay sane at the same time.
01
SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Cashews
These savory cashews thinly dipped in chocolate and sweet ‘n salty caramel are the perfect fall snack! With more nuts than chocolate, these mindful snacks are perfect for curbing your sweet tooth or just a protein pick-me up in the afternoon. They are gluten-free, and made with real, non-GMO ingredients and ethically sourced chocolate.
02
Project 7 Clean Candy
Project 7’s line of low-sugar candy has both gummy bears and lollipops is perfect for mid-day sweet craving during those Zoom meetings! The Low-Sugar Golly Lolli’s are organic and have only 1 gram of sugar per pop (that’s 75% less sugar than other leading lollipops!). The Low-Sugar Gummies have only 3 grams of sugar and 19 grams of fiber, and are available in assorted flavors like Front Porch Lemonade, Hawaiian Sunrise and Watermelon Wizard.
03
AYO Foods
Frozen meals are getting a whole lot more joyful thanks to Chicago-based entrepreneur couple Perteet and Fred Spencer, whose personal family recipes inspire the line. This authentic and delicious line of West-African inspired cuisine, features flavor-infused, frozen entrees are conveniently packaged and easy to prepare. The dishes are a celebration of West African culture and food, which is significantly underrepresented in the US food and grocery landscape.
04
Raw Generation Immunity Boosting Bundle
Raw Generation’s popular Cold-Pressed Juice Variety and Turmeric Ginger Shots are not only the pick-me-up you need, but also good for your immune system. With many looking for healthy and functional offerings now more than ever before – in fact, a recent study found that approx. 90% of adult consumers today seek functional foods, beverages & supplements – this bundle makes it easy to keep immunity defenses strong as well meet plant-based nutrient needs.
05
Rave Apples
Rave apples are literally just that — all the rave. If you’re looking for a healthy snack option for the kids there’s so much you can do with these apples– just freshly sliced or paired with nut butter – or if you want to be a bit more adventurous, they are best used fresh in recipes (think salads or charcuterie!) vs. cooking or baking them as they easily break down in the heat.
06
Chosen Foods
Chosen Foods creates simple ways of experiencing a natural Baja Med culinary experience using avocados as its hero ingredient — and has everything you need to prep healthy and delicious lunches. Spice up your healthy salads with the Goddess and House Dressings and Marinades, or for a lunchtime snack, its newest Guacamole comes in the perfect on-the-go 2oz packs so you can easily pack in your lunchbox for a quick snack.
07
Noops
Noops is a better-for-you oat milk pudding, packed with all kinds of nutritional benefits. Noops is full of heart healthy whole grains, is a great source of plant-based protein, and contains gut and immunity boosting prebiotics. Each serving is only 180 calories, and packs 5-7 grams of plant protein with no added sugar, and is gluten free, dairy free, vegan, organic, non-GMO, and allergy friendly.
08
Michael Angelo’s Lasagna
If you’re looking to enjoy this delicious dish but don’t want to spend the time making it from scratch, Michael Angelo’s is the perfect go-to frozen option, made with premium and quality ingredients free of preservatives and artificial flavors that will remind you of a homemade Italian lasagna meal. Simply indulge and enjoy dinner at home just by popping it into the oven!