Inside DIALLO’s Holiday Dinner Honoring HBCU Excellence

On December 16, in New York City, the upstairs room at Resident in the Meatpacking District was filled with warmth, laughter, and conversation. Hosted by DIALLO—the lifestyle brand founded by New York Jets star Tyrod Taylor and fashion stylist Dex Robinson, they invited people inside DIALLO & FRIENDS presents: CHEF’S TABLE powered by Sprite.

Dex Robinson and Tyrod Taylor

The intimate holiday dinner was more than a celebration; it was a tribute to the legacy and influence of Historically Black Colleges and Universities and the creative excellence they continue to nurture, including in the culinary world.

On the chilly evening, guests arrived to the pop of champagne corks and the glow of familiar faces. Athletes, creatives, tastemakers, and storytellers gathered to break bread. Culinary creator Alex Hill guided the evening, setting the tone for a chef’s table experience rooted in heritage and connection. Drinks flowed, conversations deepened, and the room buzzed with anticipation.

Alex Hill

At the center of the night was Chef Shenarri “Greens” Freeman, whose soulful, elevated menu reflected her Southern roots and modern, plant-forward vision. A vision that has earned her significant acclaim, including being a James Beard Award semifinalist for Emerging Chef in 2022 and Best Chef: New York State in 2023. Course after course unfolded like a story—bold flavors, thoughtful pairings, and dishes that honored tradition while pushing it forward. Each plate became a reminder of how food carries memory, culture, and care.

Chef Shenarri Freeman

The menu began with crab dumplings glazed in ginger tamari and finished with fresh scallions, berbere-spiced prawns drizzled with chive oil, and chicken suya paired with a cooling oat tzatziki and layered alliums. Mains followed with braised short ribs nestled in mirepoix and thyme, alongside red snapper served with pigeon peas and bright escovitch.

The evening closed with curried rice accented by Scotch bonnet and crispy onions, silky parsnip mash enriched with garlic butter and dill, and broccolini topped with golden garlic breadcrumbs and a squeeze of lemon. Each dish left a lasting, flavorful impression.

And drinks were flowing. Premium pours were handed out thanks to BELAIRE champagne, SirDavis, IBEST Wines, and Black Leaf Vodka, as well as refreshing mocktails with help from Sprite and Coca-Cola products.

As the night progressed, it became clear that the dinner was about more than what was served. It was about intention. Around the table, stories were shared, relationships were strengthened, and a collective sense of purpose took root.

“The night was about honoring where we come from and the people who continue to shape our culture,” HBCUs have always been incubators for excellence, creativity, and leadership, and this dinner was our way of celebrating that legacy while bringing the community together around food, conversation, and purpose.”

Robinson agreed. “The night was about intention—bringing people together to celebrate culture, creativity, and the stories that shape us,” he said. “Food has always been a powerful connector in the community, and this dinner allowed us to honor HBCU excellence while creating a space rooted in community, collabs, and shared experiences.”

By the end of the evening, the last bites and final toasts lingered in the air, leaving guests with a feeling that something meaningful had been created. Through this holiday gathering, DIALLO reaffirmed its mission, building spaces where culture, community, and creativity meet, and where heritage is not only remembered but also celebrated together.