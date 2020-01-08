Getty Images

Most people’s New Year’s resolutions include budgeting better and getting healthy, but if you’re already a boss in those areas, what other challenges can you take on?

Like most busy people, cooking often takes a backseat to other life priorities and before you know it you’re in a culinary rut, stuck making the same 4-5 dishes over and over again. Not this year. It’s time to shake things up and expand our skills in the kitchen by opening ourselves up to new cultures and flavors. Lucky for you, we know the perfect way for you to do it -cookbooks.

Whether you want to travel to Africa in a dish, eat healthier versions of your favorite Caribbean eats or invoke the spirit of the ancestors to bless your fried chicken, we’ve rounded up a few mouth-watering cookbooks by Black chefs and authors that will help you show up and show out in the kitchen. Thank us later – and save us a plate!

Share :