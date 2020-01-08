Most people’s New Year’s resolutions include budgeting better and getting healthy, but if you’re already a boss in those areas, what other challenges can you take on?
Like most busy people, cooking often takes a backseat to other life priorities and before you know it you’re in a culinary rut, stuck making the same 4-5 dishes over and over again. Not this year. It’s time to shake things up and expand our skills in the kitchen by opening ourselves up to new cultures and flavors. Lucky for you, we know the perfect way for you to do it -cookbooks.
Whether you want to travel to Africa in a dish, eat healthier versions of your favorite Caribbean eats or invoke the spirit of the ancestors to bless your fried chicken, we’ve rounded up a few mouth-watering cookbooks by Black chefs and authors that will help you show up and show out in the kitchen. Thank us later – and save us a plate!
01
Through the Eyes of an African Chef
This award-winning book by Chef Nompumelelo Mqwebu follows her on a journey to not only rediscover her love of African cooking but the culture and practices behind it. Along the way she gives you recipes for delicious dishes like African wontons, game stew, and marula sorbet
My Modern Caribbean Kitchen: 70 Fresh Takes on Island Favorites
Chef, professional boxer and USVI native Chef Julius Jackson takes you into his kitchen to show how he whips us dishes he grew up with, but with a twist. From Island-Style Farina to One-Pot Wonder Chicken and Rice, your tastebuds will thank you with every bite.
Jubilee: Recipes from Two Centuries of African American Cooking
If you're looking for a way to bring the spirit of the ancestors into your kitchen, Jubilee is where you should start. Through stories and recipes like sweet potato biscuits, seafood gumbo and buttermilk fried chicken, author Toni Tipton-Martin teaches you how to get back to the deep roots of African-American cuisine.
If you're looking to eat cleaner and healthier this year without sacrificing flavor, then this is what your kitchen needs. With many of the recipes being vegetarian, vegan and/or gluten-free, it's a tasty way to get your mind and body right.