Family, Faith, and Flavor: Karen Clark-Sheard and Kierra Sheard-Kelly Share Their Holiday Recipe for Grace

The holiday season is more than lights, gifts, and gatherings. It is a time to reconnect with what matters most. For gospel icons Karen Clark-Sheard and Kierra Sheard-Kelly, the magic of Christmas is found at the family table, where food, faith, and love come together in perfect harmony.

In a special holiday edition of Roots & Recipes, presented in partnership with Coca-Cola®, this mother-daughter duo invites us into their kitchen to share the traditions and recipes that have carried their family through generations.

“Family and faith are the foundation of everything we do,” Karen says with a smile. “When we cook together, it’s more than just food. It’s a chance to give thanks and uplift one another.”

Kierra agrees, reflecting on how the holiday table always feels like church and home at the same time. “The songs, the prayers, the laughter, they all fill the room like the aroma of a good meal. That’s what the holidays are about: connection and joy.”

The Taste of Tradition

For Karen and Kierra, no Christmas celebration is complete without a plate of slow-simmered greens and baked mac and cheese.

The greens, seasoned to perfection with layers of flavor, are a nod to heritage and the comfort of soul food. “Greens remind me of my mother and the women who came before me,” Karen shares. “They take time and patience, but the result is always worth it.”

Meanwhile, the creamy mac and cheese is a family favorite that Kierra calls the ultimate holiday crowd-pleaser. “There’s nothing like that golden, cheesy top layer,” she laughs. “It’s the dish everyone looks forward to, and it always disappears first.”

Together, these recipes tell a story of love, legacy, and the joy of gathering around a table filled with food that feels like home. And of course, no celebration is complete without the refreshing taste of Coca-Cola® Original Taste, historic and iconic for the holidays. Paired with a plate of holiday favorites, it is the crisp, cool refreshment that makes every bite even more memorable.

The Heart of Giving

This holiday season, ESSENCE and Coca-Cola® celebrate the givers. The grandmas who pass down recipes, the sisters who keep us laughing, the besties who show up with love, and the moms who make sure the table is full.

Whether you are a Christmas giver or receiver, every role has its own kind of magic. With food, faith, and Coca-Cola® at the center, every holiday moment can feel both refreshing and unforgettable.

Pull up a seat at the table with Karen and Kierra and let their story inspire your own. After all, the recipe for the holidays is simple: family, faith, flavor and just a touch of Coca-Cola® Original Taste.