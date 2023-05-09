6 Black Women Foodie Influencers To Follow On Social Media

Getty

Today is National Foodies Day! This holiday celebrates people passionate about good food, diverse palettes, and tasty recipes. Whether you enjoy sharing a meal with loved ones at a popular restaurant or rolling up your sleeves in the kitchen to bring your culinary creations to life, this holiday is most likely for you. Due to busy schedules and seemingly never-ending obligations, cooking most nights can be daunting, which might cause weekday dinners and Sunday night foodie rituals to fall by the wayside. Luckily, we can turn to the internet, specifically social media, to spark ideas for creative meals. The #foodie on Instagram has amassed 237 million posts on Instagram, causing us to salivate at the expressive and colorful dishes. If you’re anything like me, you likely save some of those meal posts to try to recreate later but hardly have the time to get to it. There’s a solution – Black women foodie influencers on social media.

Lately, we’ve seen a surge in Black women foodie influencers committed to stretching their comfort zones with glorious recipes while motivating their audience members to opt for a healthier lifestyle, starting in the kitchen with approachable meals. What’s great about these foodie influencers is that we can see ourselves in them and are aware of their impact and visibility, so they create responsibly on their platform. Scroll to view some notable Black women foodie influencers dominating the kitchen on and off social media.

Ashlea Carver, Founder of All The Healthy Things

Ashlea Carver spent several years yo-yo dieting, restricting, and caring more about calories than quality. It wasn’t until she discovered the Paleo diet that my mindset shifted. She began to understand the importance of filling my plate with high-quality protein, fruits, vegetables, and healthy fats. She started All the Healthy Things in 2016 as a creative outlet that she could turn to. Today, All the Healthy Things has grown into a health and wellness website that focuses on providing simple, authentic food recipes to help women live a happy, balanced life that they enjoy. Some standout recipes are the Greek Pasta Salad, Cheesy Au Gratin Potatoes, and Sesame Chicken Meatballs.

Angela Davis, Founder of The Kitchenista Diaries

Angela Davis is a private chef and mom of two based in Detroit. Her mission for The Kitchenista Diaries is to create digital storytelling that inspires authenticity and confidence in your cooking journey. She enjoys sharing content that motivates you to get in the kitchen. Some standout recipes are the Smoked Ribs, Saffron Pistachio Olive Oil Cake, and Deviled Eggs.

Rosalynn Daniels

Rosalynn Daniels is a lifestyle personality, content creator, and photographer. On her journey as a wife and mother, Rosalynn was challenged with fusing her love of a cosmopolitan lifestyle with her new and rewarding family roles. Her passion grew for recreating great dining and event experiences for her everyday life with her family. Rosalynn wanted her family to have the opportunity to experience some of the rich global experiences she had as a child. Some standout recipes are the Brown Stew Chicken, Pasta Carbonara, and Stuffed Pepper Casserole.

Meiko, Founder of Meiko and the Dish

Meiko was born in Kansas City, MO, and raised in San Diego, CA; she started cooking at six. With some help from her great-grandmother and younger sisters, she learned and eventually perfected her great-grandmother’s incredible recipes. She made them her own—some standout recipes: New Orleans-style Bananas, Foster Oatmeal, and Moist Lemon Loaf Poundcake.

Marta, Founder of Sense and Edibility

Marta created Sense and Edibility® with the mission to make your favorite recipes more accessible through education, easy-to-follow recipes, and engaging photographs. Some standout recipes are the Dark Chocolate Fudgy Brownies, Slow Cooker Collard Greens with Smoked Turkey, and Mixed Berry Tart with Mascarpone-Vanilla Filling.

Erica Key, Founder of Eating With Erica

Erica Key is the editor-in-chief and founder of Eating with Erica. She founded Eating with Erica in 2013 due to her love for the Atlanta food scene. Erica is an award-winning Atlanta-based blogger passionate about all things dining, entertainment, and food. Some standout recipes: Easy Sausage Rigatoni Pasta, Turkey, Cranberry and Brie Sandwich, and Honey Chipotle Salmon Tacos.