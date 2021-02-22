Do you know what today is? It’s… the anniversary of National Margarita Day!
With one of our favorite drinking holidays finally here, people all over the world are looking for alternate ways to create the favored Mexican cocktail — even if celebrations look a bit different this year. Even if you’re huddled under a pile of snow, you can still find a few ways to celebrate as though you’re in the Caribbean sipping on the perfect margarita.
Who says you need to travel to Mexico to get it right? Unwind and take your mind back to that little beachside bar with a few of our favorite recipes below.
01
Grand Margarita
Made with Grand Marnier’s iconic French liqueur, the Grand Margarita is the perfect pour for a plus-up on any National Margarita Day at-home celebration and entertaining. Ingredients: .75 part Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge; 1.5 parts Espolon Reposado Tequila; 1 part fresh lime juice, .25 part agave nectar. Method: Rim the rocks glass with fine salt (optional). Combine ingredients in a shaker tin, add ice and shake. Strain into rocks glass and fresh ice and garnish with lime wedge.
02
Bacon Margarita
No celebration would be complete without a taste of the classic margarita. Andaz Mayakoba Resort Riviera Maya shares their tips for the perfect classic margarita in this idyllic step-by-step, sure to transport you to the white sand beaches of Mexico. In addition, the property also offers their famous brunchy twist on the menu, The Bacon Margarita. Ingredients: 1 ½ oz mezcal; ½ oz Cointreau; ½ oz bacon syrup; ¼ oz lemon juice; ¼ oz natural syrup; 1 piece pineapple, for garnish; 1 piece bacon, for garnish; Coriander leaves. Method: Add all elements with ice, shake, and strain twice. Serve in an Old Fashion glass and garnish with a piece of grilled pineapple and bacon.
03
Cointreau Margarita Escape
Cointreau, the iconic orange liqueur at the heart of over 500 classic cocktails, has teamed up with premium cocktail delivery service Cocktail Courier to bring you the Cointreau Margarita Escapes Kit from Cocktail Courier featuring America's #1 cocktail, The Original Margarita.
04
Skinny Rita
Stateside in Hawaii, located on 40 tropically landscaped oceanfront acres along a three-mile stretch of the famed Kaanapali Beach is Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa. The Umualu Bar is the perfect place for guests to relax and enjoy National Margarita Day with Hyatt Maui’s signature Skinny Rita. Travelers can of course make this at home! Ingredients: 2ounces of Tequila; 1.5 ounces of Lime Juice; 1 teaspoon of Agave Nectar; 1 ounce of Coconut Water; 1 lemon wedge for garnish; Kosher salt or coarsely ground sea salt for the rim. Method: Add all elements with ice, shake, and strain twice.
05
Mijenta’s Margarita
Mijenta Co-Founder, Juan Coronado, has developed the Mijenta Margarita for the namesake holiday, putting a little bergamot twist on the classic cocktail. Ingredients: 1.5 part Mijenta Blanco Tequila; .75 part fresh lime juice; .25 part Bergamot liqueur; .5 part Agave syrup. Method: Shake all ingredients vigorously with plenty ice, strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with bergamot air and citrus ashes.
06
Ghost Margarita
Ghost Tequila, a 100% agave spicy tequila, fast-growing across the country, was created especially for spicy margaritas, and is an ideal spirit for making spicy cocktails at home. Ingredients: 1½ oz. Ghost Tequila; 1 oz. Lemon juice; ½ oz. Agave nectar; Splash of orange juice. Method: Shake together all ingredients and serve on the rocks. Garnish with a lime wheel and salt rim.