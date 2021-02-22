Do you know what today is? It’s… the anniversary of National Margarita Day!

With one of our favorite drinking holidays finally here, people all over the world are looking for alternate ways to create the favored Mexican cocktail — even if celebrations look a bit different this year. Even if you’re huddled under a pile of snow, you can still find a few ways to celebrate as though you’re in the Caribbean sipping on the perfect margarita.

Who says you need to travel to Mexico to get it right? Unwind and take your mind back to that little beachside bar with a few of our favorite recipes below.