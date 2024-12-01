BBQ, Flavor, and Innovation: A Flavorful Journey with Chefs Stikxz and Mike Matthews

In a collaboration that brings unique culinary possibilities to the forefront, Bulleit Frontier Whiskey is inspiring at-home hosts with cocktail recipes and BBQ solutions tailored for any gathering.

For Chef Brittney Williams, known as “Stikxz” and celebrated for her Caribbean-inspired pop-up dinners, BBQ is more than just a cooking method—it’s an instinctual, almost primal experience. “It’s a clear invitation of deliciousness and a marker for a great time about to be had!” she says.

Meanwhile, Chef Mike Matthews views BBQ as a story told through smoke and seasoning. He sees BBQ as a way to connect with history while celebrating flavor. “BBQ is more than just food,” says Matthews.

On the heels of the launch of the Bulleit Frontier Whiskey “We aren’t made to be still” campaign inspired by the fearless pursuit of new possibilities, Williams and Matthews bring their unique spins to the art of BBQ, blending Caribbean and Southern traditions.

Stikxz infuses her Caribbean roots into her cooking, redefining BBQ with bold, tropical flavors. In contrast, Mike, a Southern chef with East Coast roots from Philadelphia, approaches BBQ as a celebration of history and tradition while elevating flavor. Together, these chefs demonstrate how BBQ serves as a canvas for cultural expression and experimentation.

Stikxz’s Grilled Tamarind-Glazed Prawns and Tamarind Bourbon Smash

Stikxz’s Grilled Tamarind-Glazed Prawns marry the tangy sweetness of tamarind with a bold Bulleit Bourbon glaze, creating a taste that’s simultaneously vibrant and complex. Her Tamarind Bourbon Smash cocktail, with its fresh mint and citrus undertones, complements the prawns’ flavors, balancing their intensity with refreshing acidity. It’s like an Old Fashioned, but with a Caribbean twist—perfect for her signature style.

Grilled Tamarind-Glazed Prawns

Ingredients:

1 oz Bulleit Bourbon

1 quart Goya tamarind juice

2 cups dark brown sugar

1/3 cup rice wine vinegar

1 orange, zested and juiced

1 teaspoon ground pimento

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

Kosher salt and cracked black pepper, to taste

1 pound shell-on prawns, cleaned and butterflied

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/2 tablespoon chili powder



Instructions:

1) Preheat your grill.

2) In a saucepan over medium-high heat, add bourbon and tamarind, reduce down, add brown sugar, vinegar, orange juice and zest; let simmer and reduce by half.

3) Once the glaze starts to thicken, stir in the pimento, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt to taste. Set aside.

4) Drizzle prawns with olive oil to coat, then season liberally with salt and cracked black pepper. Finish seasoning with adobo and chili powder.

5) Grill prawns roughly 3 minutes per side. Once cooked, toss in the tamarind glaze and serve.

Tamarind Bourbon Smash

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Bulleit Bourbon

1 oz tamarind syrup

3 lemon wedges

5 mint leaves

Ice

Club soda- this is optional!



Instructions

1) Muddle the lemon wedges and mint leaves in a shaker until juices and oils are expressed.

2) Add tamarind syrup, bourbon, and ice.

3) Shake vigorously for 5 seconds, then strain over fresh ice.

4)Top with club soda if you want it bubbly.

Chef Mike’s Dominican-Style Ribs and Spiced Bulleit Maple Sour

Chef Mike’s Dominican-style ribs are a love letter to his heritage, using a Sweet & Sticky Whiskey Glaze that brings out the richness of Bulleit’s bold spice profile. Paired with his Bulleit Maple Sour, which combines whiskey, fresh orange juice, pure maple syrup and cinnamon, the dish explores layers, from savory and smoky to subtly sweet.

Dominican Style Ribs

Ingredients:

2 racks of St. Louis ribs, each cut in single pieces

1/4 cup soy sauce

3 tbsp lime juice

1 tbsp garlic powder

2 tbsp adobo

1/2 tsp ground oregano Dominican oregano would be even better

1 tsp Bijol condiment optional but recommended

1/2 cup BBQ sauce to brush over ribs use more or less if wanted



Instructions:

1) Prep the ribs by removing the membrane from the back of the ribs and any extra fat. But don’t remove all fat because that fat will help keep the ribs juicy.

2) Cut the ribs in single pieces and place in a large bowl.

3) Season ribs with soy sauce, lime juice, garlic powder, adobo, oregano and Bijol. Mix well. Refrigerate for a minimum of 4 hours but overnight is preferred.

4) Once ready to bake, set the oven to 500° degrees.

5) Lay the ribs on a baking sheet bone side down. Make sure they don’t overlap.

6) Bake uncovered for 20 minutes with the baking sheet in the center of the oven.

7) After 20 minutes, take the baking dish out carefully and cover with aluminum foil. Reduce oven temperature to 325° degrees and cook for 1 hour and 20 minutes.

8) After 1 hour and 20 minutes, remove ribs from the oven, remove foil and increase the oven temperature to 425° degrees. Place ribs back in the oven and cook for 20 minutes uncovered.

9) When the 20 minutes are up, remove ribs from the oven and brush with the desired amount of bbq sauce. Place back in the oven for another 5 minutes.

Sweet & Sticky Whiskey Glaze

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Bulleit Whiskey

⅔ cup light brown sugar

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon whole-grain mustard

1 ½ tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon minced ginger

1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon Kosher salt

1 clove garlic, finely minced

¼ to ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

Instructions:

1) In a small saucepan over medium heat, combine the bourbon, brown sugar, Worcestershire sauce, honey, Dijon mustard, ginger, vinegar, garlic, crushed red pepper flakes, and 1 teaspoon Kosher salt.

2) Simmer the mixture, whisking often until the sugar has dissolved.

3) Continue to gently simmer the glaze, without whisking, until it has reduced by half, 12 to 15 minutes.

4) Cool for at least 15 minutes before using. The sauce will thicken upon standing.

Spiced Bulleit Maple Sour

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Bulleit Whiskey

1.5 oz fresh orange juice

1 oz pure maple syrup

.5 oz cinnamon syrup (mix equal parts sugar, water, and cinnamon and heat until dissolved)

Dash of Angostura bitters

1 Cinnamon stick and 1 orange slice for garnish

Ice

Instructions

1) In a cocktail shaker, combine Bulleit whiskey, orange juice, maple syrup, cinnamon syrup, and a dash of bitters.

2) Fill the shaker with ice and shake vigorously until well-chilled.

3) Strain into a rock glass filled with ice.

4) Garnish with a cinnamon stick and an orange slice.

5) Enjoy the warm, spiced flavors!



“The bold, spicy notes of Bulleit add a smooth finish to my ribs,” says Mike. “The whiskey’s vanilla and caramel balance the savory richness of the ribs, creating a warm complexity that brings the entire meal together.”

Culturally, Bulleit is drawn to experimentation’s power to forge new possibilities that push us forward. Showing up in what we eat, the brand redefines what’s possible in the culinary world, breaking into new frontiers in flavor. The warmth of Bulleit Whiskey, combined with unique spins on BBQ cuisine, brings people together in a way that no other meal can. For more inspiration and ideas on crafting your own memorable pairings, visit Bulleit’s cocktail and food pairings page.

