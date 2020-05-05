Picture it: it’s 3 pm and you’re heads-down focused on a big project for work. By the time you look up from your computer, you realize your virtual happy hour with the squad is in a couple of hours, and you’re all out of drinks.

Before you venture out to the store to grab what you need, bring the bar to you. These five alcohol delivery apps offer a selection of spirits, wine and beer that can all be dropped right at your doorstep. Leave the heavy lifting to the professionals and focus on the “happy” part of happy hour.