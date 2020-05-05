Picture it: it’s 3 pm and you’re heads-down focused on a big project for work. By the time you look up from your computer, you realize your virtual happy hour with the squad is in a couple of hours, and you’re all out of drinks.
Before you venture out to the store to grab what you need, bring the bar to you. These five alcohol delivery apps offer a selection of spirits, wine and beer that can all be dropped right at your doorstep. Leave the heavy lifting to the professionals and focus on the “happy” part of happy hour.
01
Drizly
Drizly allows you to order wine, beer, spirits and other beverages from local shops in your area and brings it to your doorstep in an hour or less. With service in over 100 markets, most of us can easily access the app (or if not, get your drinks shipped to you in a few days.) In time for Cinco De Mayo, the app has partnered with Patron Tequila for a cocktail locator that will bring you signature drinks from a number of local restaurants in your area.
02
Minibar
No more wine? No problem. Minibar has your back with its swift and expansive alcohol delivery service. Within an hour, you can have wine, beer and cocktails dropped off right to your door. Vino lovers will appreciate the apps wine and food pairings.
03
Saucey
The Saucey app proudly touts itself as the “Uber of Booze." With Saucey, you can get your alcohol home delivery in 30 minutes or less and still be on time for your virtual happy hour.
04
Cocktail Courier
Bring the cocktail bar to you with Cocktail Courier - a premier online service offering on-demand cocktail kits. Each kit offers perfectly measured ingredients to make a variety of cocktails including margaritas, Moscow mules, and blackberry brambles.
05
Swill