8 Red, White and Boozy Cocktails To Serve Up This 4th of July

The 4th of July may not be “our” Independence Day, but with an extra day off, it’s a perfect day for spending time with family and friends — safely, of course — even if you don’t celebrate. While most of us are preparing BBQ and grill recipes for socially distanced gatherings at home for close relatives, it’s important not to forget that the most critical preparation of all, are the cocktail menu selections.

So while you’re dressed in patriotic black, red and green attire — for the culture — sip on these red, white and boozy cocktails to keep you cool (and a little bit turnt) in the hot 4th of July heat. Ranging from class summer drink recipes to sweet beverages there’s a boozy drink option for every palate!