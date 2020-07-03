8 Red, White and Boozy Cocktails To Serve Up This 4th of July

The 4th of July may not be “our” Independence Day, but with an extra day off, it’s a perfect day for spending time with family and friends — safely, of course — even if you don’t celebrate. While most of us are preparing BBQ and grill recipes for socially distanced gatherings at home for close relatives, it’s important not to forget that the most critical preparation of all, are the cocktail menu selections.
So while you’re dressed in patriotic black, red and green attire — for the culture — sip on these red, white and boozy cocktails to keep you cool (and a little bit turnt) in the hot 4th of July heat. Ranging from class summer drink recipes to sweet beverages there’s a boozy drink option for every palate!
01
French Revolution
Ingredients: 1 oz Don Papa Rum, 1 oz cognac, 3 dashes walnut bitters, 3 leaves basil. Served up or on one large piece of ice. Instructions: Be sure to first bruise the basil and rip on the inside of the glass the cocktail is served in. Mix all ingredients and stir cold. Float one pedal of basil on a cocktail.
02
Recuerdo Mezcal Blues
Ingredients: 1 1/2 oz Recuerdo Joven Mezcal, 1 oz blue curacao, 1/2 oz lime juice, 1 oz mint syrup (1 cup water, 1 cup sugar, 2-3 bunches fresh mint. Simply heat the water, sugar, and mint to a gentle boil and reduce to a simmer for 1-2 minutes while stirring. Pull off the heat and allow it to sit for 30-60 minutes to infuse the mint. Cool and strain the mint), 5 fresh raspberries, Tonic water. Instructions: Muddle a couple of raspberries with the Mezcal, lime juice and syrup, serve in an old fashioned with ice, add the curacao, fill with tonic water and top with 3 fresh raspberries to garnish.
03
Strawberry Rhubarb Margarita
Ingredients: 1.5 oz strawberries, blended smooth, 1.5 oz Heimat New York Rhubarb liqueur *available on NewYorkCraftSpirits.com, 1 Tbsp lime juice, 1 ounce silver tequila (1 ounce equals ~2 Tbsp), 1-2 tsp agave nectar (optional). Instructions: Run a lime wedge around the desired number of glasses and dip in organic salt (or raw cane sugar) and set aside. Add the strawberry blend to a cocktail shaker, along with Rhubarb Liqueur, lime juice, tequila, agave nectar and a handful of ice. Shake vigorously. Taste and adjust sweetness and acidity as needed. Pour into serving glasses and enjoy!
04
Ketel One Summer Mule
Ingredients: 1.5oz Ketel One Vodka, 4oz Ginger Beer, Muddled 3 fresh strawberries (or other summer berries), 1/2oz Lime Juice, 1/8oz Local Honey. Instructions: Fill a copper mug or similarly sized glass with ice. Pour in the vodka, honey and lime juice. Fill the glass with ginger beer and gently swirl in the muddled strawberries with a spoon once to mix. Garnish with a lime wedge, and enjoy!
05
Mango Tequila Sunrise
Ingredients: Ice, 3oz Grenadine, 2 oz Tequila, 4 oz orange juice, 3 oz Bolthouse farms Amazing Mango, Raspberries, Blood orange. Instructions: Add ice into glass. Pour grenadine, tequila, orange juice and then Bolthouse Farms Amazing Mango over ice. Garnish with raspberries and slice of Blood Orange
06
Disaronno Fizz
Ingredients: 1.5 oz Disaronno, Fresh lemon juice, Fever Tree club soda. Instructions: Pour Disaronno over ice, add a squeeze of fresh lemon juice and top up with club soda. Stir and garnish with lemon zest.
07
Sparkling Shed Berry
Ingredients: 1.5 oz Broken Shed Vodka, Splash of cranberry juice, Fresh seasonal berries, Club soda. Instructions: Top up with club soda. Serve over ice garnished with berries.
08
Blueberry Moscato Rosé Sparkler
Ingredients: 4 ounce Tussock Jumper Moscato Rosé, 6-8 blueberries, 1/2 ounces lemon juice. Instructions: Put the blueberries in the bottom of a shaker, add the lemon juice, and muddle. Add the Tussock Jumper Moscato Rosé, then strain over rocks into a glass, and serve.