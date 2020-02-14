Getty Images

Even though living a vegan lifestyle is something that has become normal and mainstream, for some reason many people (mostly those of us that love meat) seem to think that veganism consists of nibbling on salads angrily wishing you could have a steak. But that couldn’t be farther from the truth.

In fact, vegan cuisine can be just as delicious, indulgent and satisfying as any meat dish. No rabbit food here, vegans are chowing down on mac and cheese, hearty Asian soups, burgers and more. If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like on the green side, we’ve rounded up a few recipes that will totally change your mind about vegan cuisine and have you ready to switch teams. Well, at least part-time.