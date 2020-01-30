Getty Images

It’s only the middle of the week, but we know that it probably already feels like the longest week (and month) of your life. After commuting, grinding and finally making it home unscathed, the last thing you want to do is sweat it out over a hot stove cooking dinner. And girl, we don’t blame you.

However, unless you’re dropping coins on UberEats or you’ve got a chef, it looks as if you’re going to have to do the cooking. After all, a girl has to eat right? We totally understand your struggle, that’s why we’ve rounded up a few recipes that you can whip up in no time. All you need are a few of your favorite ingredients and the best part, you can even prep them in advance. Which means you can get to the relaxing part of your day faster.

You’re welcome.

01 Guacamole Tostadas These guacamole tostadas are probably the easiest dish you'll ever make, and it's healthy too! via Fake Ginger Photo Credit: Fake Ginger 02 Sausage and Peppers Foil Packet The best part about this foil packet dinner is that it can be customized (Don't like sausage? Add shrimp or chicken instead) and prepped in advance so all you have to do is pop it in the oven. via Damn Delicious Photo Credit: Damn Delicious 03 No Noodle Pad Thai This unique take on pad thai is perfect for indulging in a little bit of Thailand at home. via Cookie and Kate Photo Credit: Cookie and Kate 04 Buffalo Chicken Lettuce Wraps This dish is quick, healthy and offers just the right amount of kick. Trust us, you'll love it! via Tasty Photo Credit: Tasty

