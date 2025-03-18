Curve Fest Miami's 2025 Plus-Size Carnival Celebrates Body Positivity And Diversity

Curve Fest Miami 2025

For the first time ever, a plus-size carnival is taking place in Miami, Florida, from July 18 to July 20, 2025. The carnival, which will take place over a three-day weekend, is being orchestrated to celebrate body positivity, self-love, and cultural celebration. This is a carnival with a twist, since the focus is on the plus-size community.

“Curve Fest Miami is the first of its kind, designed to celebrate plus-size beauty, individuality, and confidence while giving attendees a true lifestyle experience,” says Empress, founder of Curve Fest Miami. “It’s not just about one day—it’s a whole weekend dedicated to joy, culture, and empowerment.”

Guests can expect a range of typical carnival activities such as entertainment, music, and food. Additionally, guests will have the opportunity to support Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs as they’ll be on site offering food, fashion, beauty, and more.

The event, which is sponsored by brands such as Drink Noca and Black Girl Vitamins, will also feature performances from artists across Caribbean, Soca, Afrobeat, and Hip Hop genres. Guests will enjoy musical vibes from the likes of Zoey Brinxx, Saucy Santana, Chyng Diamond, Velleese, Maiya The Don, and Moonwalker. There will also be a DJ on deck– DJ H2–bringing carnival vibes to the event.

For anyone hoping to attend, it’s important to note that costumes are welcome but not a requirement.

The event takes place at The Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 594 NW 23rd Street, from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Tickets for all three days, including VIP packages, are available for purchase now at CurveFestMiami.com. Note there is a maximum capacity of 1,500 attendees.

If you’d like to stay up-to-date on the latest ahead of the event and see behind-the-scenes footage, follow Curve Fest Miami on social media @CurveFestMiami.