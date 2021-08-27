From Hugging Hounds To An Evening Swim, Here’s What Your Favorite Fine Fellas Were Up To This Week

Instagram

Let’s be honest. You’re not here to do much reading, but rather, to swoon over images of some very, very handsome men. That being said, I’ll keep it brief. It was a good week for thirst traps from famous fellas. Here are a few that stood out and raised temperatures across the Internet. Thank us later.

Damson Idris

The Snowfall actor tried his hand at the shirtless suit trend and we’re not mad at it. How could you be with someone so beautiful?

Kofi Siriboe

The star of the new Netflix movie everyone’s talking about, Really Love, flashed his pearly whites and flawless skin for fans this week. We’re here for all of it.

Diddy

Say what you want about Diddy (or is it “Love” these days?), but the man is taking good care of himself. He snapped a must-post pic of himself enjoying the beauty of the ocean and a full moon.

Lance Gross and Morris Chestnut

We need more linkups like this. The Internet could barely handle all of the chocolate beauty emanating from this photo of Lance and Morris, who are starring together on the upcoming Fox drama Our Kind of People.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen and Jason Momoa

Would you look at that? We asked for more linkups of gorgeous men and just like that, we’ve been blessed! The Aquaman stars came together to get the word out about their latest projects out now. Our July/August cover star is celebrating the release of Candyman and the second season of Momoa’s Apple TV hit See is out now.

Drake

The unbothered star (what rap feud?) was all smiles and moisturized skin and a perfectly trimmed beard this week. He shared that his new album, Certified Lover Boy, will finally be released on September 3.

Usher

Finally on break from his Las Vegas residency, the crooner decided to celebrate International Dog Day. He shared a sweet photo of himself cuddled up to some pups for the ‘gram.

Common

You can’t look at a series of photos of Common smiling and not smile a little (and possibly fall in love a bit, too).