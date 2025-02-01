It’s Time To Bend All The Rules: Your February Horoscope Is Here

Getty

This month will feel like the exhale that you’ve needed. With Jupiter leaving retrograde in Gemini on February 4, you may find new ways to generate revenue. These rewards will make you want to celebrate. Themes surrounding love and unity will be emphasized as more couples sprout and blossom. The beautiful sight of the full moon in Leo on February 12 will contribute to these warm feelings. Try things that might make you nervous; you will surprise yourself. You may experience some difficulties expressing overwhelming feelings due to Mercury entering Pisces on February 14. Be brave! You will soon see the benefits of your hard-earned peace of mind, especially with the sighting of the new moon in Pisces on February 27.

Aquarius

(January 20 to February 18)

Happy birthday to the unique and innovative Aquarius. There may be times when you feel insecure. If you allow yourself to become overpowered by your emotions, you could lose sight of your achievements. Enjoy the love and support of your family. Learning a skill in the architectural field may open new doors to success. Go for drinks with friends—and enjoy life.

Pisces

(February 19 to March 20)

Alexa, play “Georgia Peach” by Latto. Mercury will be dancing itself into your sign this month. Solo vacations can be beautiful and free as you claim your independence. Pursue your dreams boldly; you might inspire others. Write down what you plan to accomplish in the next few years. While there is grace in taking things one step at a time, there is power in conquering goals you never thought were possible.

Aries

(March 21 to April 19)

This month will be more romantic than ever. Your lover will surprise you with something unexpected and wonderful. Stay open to new paths to pleasure. This month will also prompt you to reconsider grudges you may have held on to for some time. It’s okay to let them go finally. You might also tap into your inner child by trying a fun activity like gymnastics or skateboarding.

Taurus

(April 20 to May 20)

Has your skin been breaking out lately? Maybe it’s time to throw away some old skin care products. Examining your stress-eating habits and changing your relationship with food is also a good idea. Everybody works differently, but it’s our responsibility to keep ourselves healthy. If you feel discouraged, start following some content creators who are on a similar journey. This summer, a bikini will be calling your name—be ready to answer!

Gemini

(May 21 to June 21)

You may experience a decline in your social media engagements. Tell Siri to play “Slidin” by 21 Savage and Metro Boomin as you strategize and brainstorm your following ideas. There are many ways to generate revenue without going outside your budget for a passion project. Plan a Galentine’s Day event to show the beauty of sisterhood. You’re the best person to unite everyone—don’t take this talent for granted.

Cancer

(June 22 to July 21)

Schedule business lunches and develop a proposal. Consider what you bring to the table. This month, you’ll command higher fees as your résumé expands. Ideas may come when you least expect them. This could also be a time to explore new love. It’s okay to go on a few dates and be less critical. When you open your mind to different environments, you might be inspired unexpectedly.

Leo

(July 22 to August 22)

This month, a full moon in your sign will require you to remain levelheaded through testing times. Choose your words wisely. When you use the power of the tongue to produce harmony, you will experience success beyond your wildest dreams. Surround yourself with individuals who pour into you. This might be the mental shift you need to inspire your creativity toward future business endeavors.

Virgo

(August 23 to September 21)

Feeling emotional? Ask Alexa to play “Moody Girl” by Megan Thee Stallion. Instead of resisting change, embrace the exciting things unfolding for you. Plan a vacation with friends, and allow yourself to be surrounded by love. On the business side, some first-quarte challenges may be heading your way; patience will be more essential than ever. Trust that good things come to those who wait.

Libra

(September 22 to October 22)

Your family might need your financial support, and this responsibility may have come sooner than you expected. Seek fresh creative outlets to ensure that you are catering to your mind and spirit; these can range from dance to pottery to painting. Invest your money wisely. By this time next year, your funds could triple if you buy the right stocks.

Scorpio

(October 23 to November 21)

There is no shame in asking for help if your business encounters some challenges. With the contribution of your tribe, you can conquer anything. Grab an Excel spreadsheet and create a concise budget that includes savings. This will help you see where most of your money is going. The best business strategy comes from having a solid financial plan.

Sagittarius

(November 22 to December 21)

Between date nights and vacations, you’ll unlock a new level of intimacy with your beau. You may feel inspired to start a passion project. Consider finding a mentee to take under your wing and share your knowledge with. You might be surprised by the new friendships developing when you think outside the box with your content.

Capricorn

(December 22 to January 19)

It’s the first quarter, and you are already in grind mode. Your lover wants you to take a little downtime for romance. With your jam-packed schedule, this seems impossible. Encourage your beau to embark on something lucrative that you both find interesting. Sometimes, the best leaders can be the most muscular support systems for those around them.