Buying a gift for a techie father isn’t always as easy as you think – especially if he’s an electronics buff who always treats himself to the latest releases. To make things easier, we’ve rounded up nine must-haves for your gadget-loving dad.
01
iPad Pro With Magic Keyboard
Treat your dad to the latest technology with the new iPad Pro, now with support for Magic Keyboard. This new design offers your dad a whole new way to experience the iPad — especially if he’s looking to work and complete tasks.
02
Sonos One Voice Controlled Smart Speaker
Not only does this compact speak deliver rich high volume sound that will fill the room, but it also comes with Amazon Alexa built right in. With this device, dad can play music, check news, set alarms, get his questions answered, and more, completely hands-free.
03
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug
The Ember heated mug intelligently senses when to turn on and off. It enters sleep mode when empty and wakes up when it senses movement or liquid.
04
BEACOO Charging Stand
This all-in-one charging stand is perfect for Dad to juice up all of his gadgets on one device,
05
GoPro HERO7 Black — Waterproof Action Camera
Film underwater scenes in 4K with this 12-megapixel GoPro HERO7 action camera. Its HyperSmooth stabilization feature lets you capture shake-free videos.
06
PhoneSoap 3 UV Smartphone Sanitizer
This device uses two scientifically proven germicidal UV-C bulbs that completely sanitize your entire phone, killing 99.99% of all bacteria and germs. It also comes with a built-in USB port for charging the device as it cleans it.
07
Roku Streaming Stick
This easy to use streaming device allows dad to stream movies, shows and streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, or Disney+.
08
TOWNEW Electric Trash Can
Taking out the trash just got so much easier. This self-sealing and self-changing trash can, using infrared sensors, prevents overfill and most importantly seals in odors.
09
JBL Gaming Headphones
The lightweight headband and memory foam ear cushions were designed for even the longest gaming sessions.