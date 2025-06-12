Black-Owned Culinary Hot Spots To Celebrate Father’s Day With Your Favorite Food Lover

Jerrell’s Betr Brgr

These affordable spots serve love on a plate—perfect for celebrating the dads and father figures who do the most.

As a dad and grandfather, I can tell you we love being treated to a good meal, especially on Father’s Day. It’s an unbeatable experience, and experience-based gifts are winners. An Eventbrite study showed that 63% of U.S. adults would prefer to receive an experience gift over a material gift, and data from a YouGov poll indicated that it’s the preferred choice for dads.

Few gifts beat quality time—and a great meal. This Father’s Day, treat the dads in your life to delicious food and meaningful moments. If you’re not sure where to go, we’ve got plenty of ideas. We’ve rounded up standout Black-owned restaurants across the country, organized by cuisine and city, so you can find a spot that hits the right note—on Father’s Day and beyond.

Best Breakfast

If you’re kicking off Father’s Day with a morning meal, these breakfast-centered restaurants have you covered.

The Breakfast Klub

Houston

This Black-owned hot spot serves a great American breakfast with a soul food twist. The restaurant has a 4.7 rating out of a whopping 9,500 reviews on Google. Their breakfast menu is diverse, with many tasty options for the entire family, including green eggs and ham for the curious kids, as well as wings and waffles for the grown folks. The Breakfast Klub does not accept reservations, so you’ll need to plan or order a meal kit online.

Batter & Berries

Chicago

With multiple locations in Chicago and the South Suburbs and an extensive menu with all the tasty breakfast classics, including their beloved French toast, the dads and grandads in your life will eat well here. The restaurant has a 4.5 rating out of 4,500 reviews on Google, with customers raving about the fare. Batter & Berries does not accept reservations, so you’ll need to get their early or be prepared to wait for a free table.

Gocha’s Breakfast Bar

Atlanta and Fayetteville, Ga.

This vegan-friendly and southern-style pescatarian restaurant has locations in Fayetteville and Atlanta. They serve elevated breakfast options for those who don’t eat meat, from a grit bowl to a peach cobbler dish made on top of a biscuit. The restaurant has a 4.8 rating out of 11,300 reviews on Google because of its menu. Gocha’s Breakfast Bar does accept reservations, and it’s advisable to make one for Father’s Day.

Most-Loved Lunch

Got a dad who likes to sleep in? Treat him to a laid-back lunch or brunch at one of these delicious spots open on the holiday.

Welton Street Cafe

Denver

This historic, family-owned restaurant serves soul food and is a staple in Denver. Dads and grandads will enjoy a variety of classic country foods at reasonable prices. That includes smothered pork and cabbage, whiting, greens, yams, mac and cheese and more. The restaurant has a 4.5 rating out of 1,300 reviews on Google and has a great ambiance. Welton Street Cafe does accept reservations.

Jones Bar-B-Q Diner

Marianna, Ark.

This Black-owned restaurant is the first in the state of Arkansas to win the James Beard Foundation’s America’s Classics Award back in 2012 thanks to dishes like the pulled pork sandwich. It’s believed to be the oldest continuously operating Black-owned restaurant in the United States. It has a 4.6 rating out of 228 reviews on Google. Jones Bar-B-Q Diner does accept reservations but it’s important to note that they’re cash-only.

Jerrell’s Betr Brgr

New York City; Jersey City, New Jersey

Jerrell’s Betr Brgr is a viral vegan smashburger brand known for its street-style swagger and cult following, with famous fans like Billie Eilish, Trevor Noah, and Pharrell frequenting the spot. There’s also a Jersey City, New Jersey location. Jerrell Obee owns the restaurant and runs it as a committed father. It has a 4.7 rating out of 698 reviews on Google and offers delicious vegan burgers as well as crispy, seasoned waffle fries (and an oat milk soft serve for dessert!). Jerrell’s Betr Brgr does not accept reservations.

Delectable Dinner

Closing out Father’s Day with dinner? These spots, known for their standout evening fare, serve up everything from fine dining to feel-good comfort food.

Kann

Portland

This Black-owned restaurant was founded by James Beard Award-winning chef Gregory Gourdet, who gained fame on the TV show Top Chef. It’s a live-fire restaurant that mixes Haitian cuisine with fresh Pacific Northwest flavors, resulting in everything from striped bass, creole smoked duck and a sprawling dessert menu. The spot has a 4.6 rating out of 985 reviews on Google and offers meals with locally sourced ingredients. Kann does take reservations, and you should certainly get one if you decide to give the establishment a try.

Fixins Soul Kitchen

LA; Sacramento; Tulsa, Okla.; Detroit

NBA Star and Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson and his wife, Michelle, founded Fixins Soul Kitchen. Their goal was to combine his love of Black culture with her adoration of great food. The restaurant has multiple locations and a diverse menu including smothered chicken, oxtails, gumbo, fried fish and more. It has a 4.5 rating out of 2,900 reviews on Google. Fixins Soul Kitchen takes reservations.

Steaming Pots

Tampa, Fla.

This family-owned restaurant is a fan favorite in Tampa. Steaming Pots was created to share the heart, soul, and of course, the food, of West Africa. Dads will see the flavors, spirit, and culture of the Continent truly come alive through the food and ambiance. The restaurant has a 4.7 rating out of 1,400 reviews on Google, and offers options ranging from vegan to traditional meals like savory Banga soup, spicy pepper soup and deliciously seasoned suya. Steaming Pots welcomes your reservations.

They say the way to the heart is through the stomach—and on Father’s Day, a good meal goes a long way. Whether you’re treating a dad, grandpa, or father figure, these delicious spots offer the perfect setting to celebrate with love, laughter, and great food.