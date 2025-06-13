Tommy Oliver Marks Five Years Of ‘Father Noir’ Series Honoring Black Fatherhood With John Legend, Tyler Lepley & More

Tommy Oliver

Just in time for Father’s Day, photographer Tommy Oliver is releasing his latest edition of Father Noir, an ongoing photo essay series that captures the beauty and tenderness of Black fatherhood. The Black Love co-founder, award-winning filmmaker, and photographer has been creating the project since 2020, highlighting well-known Black fathers in candid, deeply human moments with their children.

The intention behind Father Noir has always been clear: to dismantle the persistent and harmful stereotype of the absent Black father. In contrast, Oliver’s images spotlight warmth, joy, and presence—documenting the affectionate, everyday relationships these influential men have with their kids.

The 2025 edition of the visual memoir includes doting dads like Grammy winner John Legend, rapper YG, actor Tyler Lepley (of P-Valley and Harlem), fitness coach John Gaines (who shares daughter Hazel with Grammy-winning singer Victoria Monét), and influencer couple Terrell and Jarius Joseph and their brood.

This year’s black-and-white portraits are as moving as ever: YG pushes daughters Harmony and Vibe into a pool mid-laughter. Legend shares quiet moments at home with his four children. Lepley gently styles his daughter Jade’s hair. Gaines hangs out at a playground with Hazel close behind. The Josephs lean into the joy of everyday family time with their little ones. Each frame is emotionally textured and intentionally intimate—an ode to presence.

“I’ve been shooting this series for five years and given the state of our country, it feels like we need this kind of positive imagery, even more than when I started (which is wild),” said Oliver in a statement. “Black fathers are here, they’re present, they love out loud, and I will continue to do my part to ensure we see them.”

The full 2025 collection will be available to view on Black Love, the multimedia platform Oliver co-founded with wife and Chief Creative Officer Codie Elaine Oliver. Together, the Olivers have long centered the intimate truths of Black life: from their long-running Black Love docuseries that aired on OWN, to Codie’s hit podcast Mama’s Den, which explores everything through the lens of motherhood, to Tommy’s Confluential Films production company and acclaimed photographic work—more than 50 of which are housed in the permanent collection of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture.

As for this stunning series, the full archive and the latest 2025 edition of Father Noir can be viewed now at BlackLove.com.