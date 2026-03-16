The Sweetest Family Moments From The 2026 Oscars

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Delroy Lindo (L), Nashormeh N. R. Lindo (3rd L), and guests attend the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

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The 98th Academy Awards were filled with the usual glamour and celebration, but some of the evening’s most powerful moments were centered on family. There was a strong presence of Black artists arriving alongside the people who helped shape their journeys. From parents who nurtured early dreams to siblings who supported careers behind the scenes, several nominees and attendees brought their loved ones to share in their milestone moments.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: (L-R) Miles Caton and Timiney Figueroa attend the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

These moments on the red carpet reflected the power of family ties and the joy of sharing success with those who helped make it possible. Their appearances also served as a reminder that success in Hollywood rarely happens in isolation.

Here are some of the families who brought warmth, pride, and generational connection to one of Hollywood’s biggest nights.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: (L-R) Autumn Durald Arkapaw and Adam Arkapaw attend the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Adam Arkapaw, and Aedan Isaiah

Cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw pulled up to the awards show with her husband and fellow cinematographer Adam Arkapaw by her side. The couple share a son, Aedan Isaiah, who was there to support his mother at the Oscars, who made history by becoming the first woman, and woman of color, to win Best Cinematography for her breathtaking work on Sinners. Of Filipino and African American Creole descent, the new Oscar winner married Adam in 2015, marking over a decade of love together.

Their presence at the ceremony highlights how shared creative passion and support can strengthen both career and family life.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: Michael B. Jordan (C) and family attend the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Michael B. Jordan, Donna Jordan, Michael A. Jordan, Jamila Jordan-Theus, and Khalid Jordan

Michael B. Jordan won Best Actor for Sinners, making this his first-ever Academy Award. The multi-award-winning actor did not walk into the Dolby Theatre alone, reminding folks that he is deeply loved and supported. The Sinners star arrived with his mother, Donna Jordan, father Michael A. Jordan, brother Khalid, and sister Jamila, creating one of the evening’s most heartfelt red carpet moments. In his acceptance speech, Jordan praised his mother, who has been his date all awards season long, as well as his father, who traveled from Ghana to attend. Jordan often credits his family for keeping him grounded throughout his rise in Hollywood, which has been a sight to see.

Their unwavering support and guidance have been constants in his life since his early acting days, and continue to propel him to greater heights.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: (L-R) Delroy Lindo, Damiri Lindo, Nashormeh N. R. Lindo and guest attend the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Delroy Lindo, Nashormeh N.R. Lindo, and Damiri Lindo

Veteran actor Delroy Lindo made his Oscars debut at 73, earning a nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his soulful portrayal of blues musician Delta Slim in Sinners. He made sure to bring his tribe along to the Oscars to support him, which includes his wife and son Damiri Lindo (with his own date!). The acclaimed actor has been married to artist and educator Nashormeh for more than three decades. The couple first tied the knot in 1990. Nashormeh is a visual artist who works across painting, photography, and collage, and has also built a career as an educator in art and African American art history. Damiri, who was born in 2001, was the first in the family to learn about the Oscar nomination, calling his father to excitedly deliver the news.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: (L-R) Miles Caton and guest attend the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Miles Caton and Timiney Figueroa

Sinners star Miles Caton brought a special date to the Oscars: his mom, gospel singer Timiney Figueroa. Caton comes from an extremely musical family steeped in gospel tradition. His mother, Timiney, and his aunt, Anaysha Figueroa-Cooper, are both renowned gospel vocalists who inspired him since childhood. The 21-year-old landed his breakout role as Sammie Moore in Sinners with no prior acting experience, and on Oscar’s night, performed the nominated original song “I Lied to You” on the big stage. His mom said his success doesn’t surprise her, considering he’s been singing since the age of two.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: (L-R) Wunmi Mosaku and guest attend the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Wunmi Mosaku and Her Mother Irene

Wunmi Mosaku arrived at the Oscars nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of hoodoo priestess Annie in Sinners. The British-Nigerian actress, who left Nigeria for the UK as a child, brought her mother and husband to the big show. Having her mother by her side was a touching nod to the family bond that has supported her career from the start. Known for her emotionally rich performances on both television and film, Mosaku has often spoken about the influence of her upbringing and family values. Walking the red carpet together was not only a celebration of her accomplishments but also a tribute to the woman who helped guide her path.