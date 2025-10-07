What Fall’s Shorter Days Mean For Your Mental Health — And How To Prepare

Getty Images

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Sunshine is free medicine for many. It can help boost your mood, provide your needed dose of vitamin D, and make spending time outdoors more enjoyable. During the fall, the sun doesn’t stay out as long, which means shorter days, longer nights, and sometimes, in turn, low moods. Feeling down this time of year isn’t a coincidence; shorter days disrupt our circadian rhythm, which is our body’s 24-hour clock, and we end up producing more melatonin due to less sunlight and less serotonin. The latter is a neurotransmitter that helps regulate our moods, so a lack of it may explain feelings of irritability or sadness that arise.

Darker seasons can trigger seasonal affective disorder (SAD), also known as the “winter blues” for some. SAD is a type of depression that’s related to colder seasons like fall and winter.

“You’ll start to notice maybe you’re a little bit more fatigued, lower motivation, not wanting to get out of bed, sometimes even sadness,” says Shevon Jones, a therapist and CEO of Mental Wellness Collective.

You don’t have to wait for the fall or winter blues to catch you off guard–it’s possible to be proactive and plan ahead. Here are expert tips on how to get ahead of the curve.

Be Proactive About Connection

Shorter days sometimes remind us that the fun and freedom that come with summer months are coming to an end. This could mean fewer social gatherings and more time spent indoors, which may negatively impact your mental well-being.

“For some, the season can bring increased worry or loneliness and cause you to reflect on unmet goals,” says licensed therapist Takira Victorin, who specializes in areas such as depression, anxiety, and marriage therapy.

The colder and darker months can feel isolating, so it’s essential to be intentional about connecting with your community. If you don’t have one, consider joining local clubs related to hobbies, trying Bumble Friends, or checking out Facebook groups to help you build one.

“I think staying proactive about connection, whether through community, therapy, friendships, romantic partnerships, all of the sort, can buffer against isolation,” Victorin says. Additionally, she advises people to schedule plans far in advance so they have something to look forward to.

Shift Your Routine

Trying to enter the fall months with a summer routine may not be helpful to your mental health. For instance, if you tend to work out at night during the summer, switching that to mornings when the sun is coming out may help your mental well-being fare better. The goal here is to create a fall and winter routine that will allow you to feel good and boost your serotonin levels.

Identify small shifts you can implement, such as adding your favorite tea to your morning routine, establishing a set bedtime routine, calling a loved one who helps lift your mood during lunch breaks, or frequenting your favorite coffee shop. These changes can bring little doses of joy that can make up for the lack of light in your days.

Get Direct Sunlight When You Can

We tend to stay indoors, rub our feet under the covers, and snuggle up during colder months, but seeking out sunlight is essential for maintaining our energy and moods.

“Light matters,” says Melanie Preston, owner of Matter of Focus Counseling. “Fifteen to 30 minutes of natural light in the morning, ideally early morning, can help regulate that circadian rhythm, which then boosts that serotonin level, that feel-good energy.”

Short walks when the sun is up can help you get your daily dose of sunlight. If it’s too chilly to be outside, consider spending time in the parts of your home that have natural light. If you work in an office and don’t get home until late, see if accommodations can be made for you to sit near a window with direct light.

Keep a Consistent Schedule

A steady schedule is one of the most effective tools for maintaining mental health during the fall and winter months, especially for those who experience SAD. If you’re curious about the correlation, routine provides a sense of stability and predictability just when your body is losing it due to nighttime arriving faster.

“Keep the routines consistent, because the body thrives on predictability,” says Preston. “And so when it’s trying to recalibrate during the seasonal shifts, you want to make that a little bit easier.”

Let’s face it. Routines can be challenging to stick with because every day brings something different our way. However, you can focus on things within your control to help you stay on schedule, such as managing your phone use, keeping social engagements within strict timeframes, and meal planning, so you have ample time to wind down in the evenings. Additionally, boundaries are crucial to keeping a consistent schedule.

Move Your Body

It can be comforting to binge on your favorite shows on the sofa and become a homebody during fall and winter, but staying active is key to maintaining a better mood.

“Go for a walk when you can,” says Jones. “Stretching when you get up in the morning, doing some light yoga, going to the gym, moving your body is really helpful, but it all helps to regulate your mood.”

If you can, move your body in nature. Your mental health will thank you for it.