Ready For A Minimalist Reset This Fall? Here’s How To Start Living With Less—And Loving It

Getty Images

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

I knew aesthetic girlies were taking “minimalism” too far when content creators started posting pictures of their bookshelves with spines facing the wall. The reason? Colorful covers and varying fonts clashed with their desired minimalist aesthetic. And if you’re scratching your head and wondering how you’re supposed to know which book you’re reaching for if the spine is closest to the back of the bookshelf, welcome to my confusion. (If you don’t read, just say that.)

What is it with the beige obsession? When will it go away? And is that all minimalism is?



Not if Christine Platt, the Afrominimalist, has anything to say about it.

“Most people think minimalism is bland and boring because that’s what mainstream minimalism showcases,” Platt says. “Stark, neutral spaces – white walls, empty rooms with one piece of furniture, etc. While those aesthetics can feel calming to some, they’ve also created a misconception that minimalism is supposed to look bland or barren.”



In her book, The Afrominimalist’s Guide to Living With Less, she reminds readers that the goal of minimalism isn’t to strip life of color or joy — it’s to let go of what doesn’t serve us so we can be fully present with what does. And that means incorporating what matters to you into your home decor. For Platt, that includes the history and beauty of the African diaspora. Think bold colors, mud cloth, wax prints, textures.

Her response to mainstream minimalism? “Living with less isn’t about how your life looks, it’s about how your life feels. Authenticity over aesthetics. Always. And in all the ways.”

The Clutter You Can’t See

Platt wants the minimalist curious to know that culture isn’t clutter; overconsumption is. And that applies to more than just your home.

“After I decluttered all the stuff in my home, I still didn’t feel ‘free.’ It’s actually what led me to write Less Is Liberation: Finding Freedom From a Life of Overwhelm,” she recalls. “Because our mental clutter – limiting beliefs, guilt, shame, regret – are often at the root of our burnout.” Platt advises us to also declutter the feelings we’ve been holding on to. “Recently, I posted: ‘Unpopular opinion but go on ahead and crash out. Release all the emotions you’ve been suppressing and reset your nervous system so it can start healing and begin the process of regulating.’ And women loved it! Because women, especially Black women and femmes, are rarely encouraged to emote… and then we’re stigmatized when it all comes ‘crashing out.’ I really want to encourage women to release the narratives that say we must do it all, be it all, or take care of everything and everyone out of obligation. And not just seasonally – daily!”

Decluttering, Redefined

Platt says that our cultural relationship with fall creates the ideal reframe for decluttering, and may make it easier to let go of things that aren’t serving you.



“Often, when we hear words like ‘less’ and phrases like ‘letting go,’ we immediately start to think of lack. But fall reframes these choices in a way that allows us to see seasons of transition in a different light. We ‘refresh’ our closets. We ‘replace’ our summer wardrobe with warmer clothing. How we frame our perspectives can be the difference between dreading decluttering and declaring that certain things simply no longer align with this next season of your life,” she says. “And that not only applies to our home decor and wardrobe but also, our overall well-being. If we allow it, fall can set a new rhythm, a slower pace that affords us more time and space to honor ourselves – physically, mentally, emotionally, socially, and spiritually.”

Getty Images

Small Changes, Big Results

For those curious about adopting a minimalist lifestyle, Platt says to afford yourself grace.

“Sometimes, the only thing that’s more overwhelming than our clutter is the thought of decluttering. Often, that’s because we set unrealistic expectations on how much and how soon we’ll be ‘done.’ There’s no rush!” she declares. “Just commit to decluttering one surface or area of your home. Once you get through it, you’ll feel lighter, encouraged, and more confident about tackling the next space. If you have absolutely no idea where to begin decluttering, I always say start with your spices and pantry. Let go of that bag of brown sugar from 10 years ago that has crystallized into a rock!”

Reimagine Your Keepsakes

As you begin surveying the items in your space, Platt recognizes that passed-down items often carry emotional weight, making it hard to know what to do with them.

“Many of our ‘things’ matter because they are more than just things to us. But as I share in the Afrominimalist’s Guide to Living With Less, we can keep what carries meaning, and also, it’s okay to release or repurpose what feels like a burden,” she says. “‘And also’ is one of my favorite reframes because it reminds us that two things can be true. You can love your grandma’s couch for its fond childhood memories… and also, admit that being responsible for grandma’s couch, keeping it locked away in a storage facility, is burdensome emotionally and financially. And please know that doesn’t mean you have to toss it! There are so many ways to honor such items. For example, Nicole Crowder Upholstery repurposes family heirlooms that can be enjoyed by the next generation,” she shares.

Before You Begin

If you’re considering decluttering or embracing a minimalist lifestyle, Platt wants you to remember that this lifestyle choice is rooted in intentionality and sustainability. And that it all begins with the power of pausing.



“Before you bring anything new into your home, ask yourself:

Do I need it?

Will I use it?

Do I love it?”

She says that asking ourselves these questions slows down the habit of impulsive consumption, ensuring that the things we add to our home or simply keep in place add value to it.



“Sustainable living doesn’t mean never buying anything — it means buying with intention and honoring what you already have,” Platt says.