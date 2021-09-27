Fall Family Bucket List

Getty Images

Do you smell all of that spicy goodness? That’s right, fall is on the way. It’s almost time for apple picking, cozy sweaters, and warm and fuzzy drinks. Make the most of this magical season by creating a fun, family bucket list with a nod to the season—and we’ve got some ideas to get you started!

Get ready to be inspired by these seasonal musts for your family to experience, all from the comfort of your home.

Pump Up the Pumpkin. Bring on the pumpkin spice. From drinks to desserts—and even your favorite cereals—this flavor is everywhere this season. So, go ahead, indulge a little. Afterall, pumpkin spice is only around for a limited time!

Get Your Décor On. Transition your home from the bright colors of summer into the rich, saturated hues of the fall season—be sure to add a whimsical pillow or two, and don’t forget to pick out candles in warm vanilla and pumpkin!

Walk Your Way. Breathe in the crisp, fall air by taking a nature walk near your home. Try out a hiking trail or simply walk around your neighborhood. Crunch leaves under your feet while you enjoy some family time without distractions.

Try an Indoor Tailgate. Skip the stadium, but keep the excitement of the game—and the snacks! Stir up some autumn-inspired chili in crockpot, cook up some nachos, pop the corn, and cheer for your team right from your comfy couch.

Make a Cozy Campfire. Fire pits are always popular in the summer months, but why not throw on a thick, fall sweater and add a spark to your evening in the fall. You can toast yummy marshmallows and tell spooky (or funny!) stories in the fire light.

Drink In the Season. We’ve already talked about pumpkin spice, but there are other sensational sips of the season, like apple cider, which you have hot or cold, pumpkin punch, and of course, hot chocolate.

Don’t Leave Anything Out. Rake a big leaf pile and take turns jumping in or simply gather beautiful leaves outside. Then, use them to create some special leaf art by dipping them in paint and pressing them on a paper or canvas.

Save Room for Dessert. You may not know this, but fall is unofficially a dessert season. From apple pie to pumpkin pie, this is best time to dish out some sweetness using autumn fruits—just don’t forget about the apple crisp too!

Take A Field Trip. If you want to adventure out of your home, go for outdoor activities like apple or pumpkin picking, go on a hayride or make your way through a corn maze.