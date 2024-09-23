Spruce Up Your Home For The Fall With These Easy Hacks

Getty

Fall is officially here! Yesterday, September 22nd, marked the official entry into fall, and many of us couldn’t be happier.

The fall months are usually a time to spend quality time with family, host your friends at your home, and rest. Unlike the summer, fall inspires us to nest at home and make our spaces cozier. But how do you create a comfortable escape in your home without breaking the bank?

Leverage quick and cost-effective hacks like adding festive fall decorations for your door, fall mantel decor ideas that add a stylish, autumnal touch to your living and family rooms, and even colorful seasonal centerpieces and tablescapes in preparation for Thanksgiving. All these fun ideas will help you quickly incorporate colors, patterns, and fall-based materials throughout your home.

Scroll below to learn of these seamless hacks!

Make a seasonal color palette: To give your home a seasonal look, add traditional fall tones, like rich oranges, marigolds, and deep reds, to your home decor. You can add these colors to your home decor items or purchase furniture.

Add a cozy welcome: Once inside, cozy paint colors and wallpaper, fresh flowers, and a soft vintage runner underfoot make this entry hall feel as special as any room in the house.

Switch out your floral arrangements: Adding fall foliage and flowers throughout your home is always a good idea. It adds color and texture to your home. Think of adding sunflowers and eucalyptus for a stunning autumnal arrangement.

Create a fall tablescape: Consider putting together a stunning one before Thanksgiving. You can add fall-based florals, colorful plates, and dishes to the table.

Mix colors and neutrals: Adding pops of colors to your home via wallpaper, an accent wall, or various colored furniture will never hurt. Add some color, but ground your space with lovely neutrals like beige and taupe.