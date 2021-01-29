Loading the player…

Learning to take better care of ourselves from the inside out is half the battle as we strive to love who we see when we look in the mirror, and Dr. Cheryl Pegus knows a few things about how to get us started.



Speaking during the first virtual ESSENCE Wellness House of the year, Dr. Peggus broke down three crucial steps to take towards ensuring we’re taking care of our insides while we’re working on loving our bodies—a topic she’s well-versed in as Walmart’s Executive Vice President of Health & Wellness.

Watch the video above to hear her tips and then be sure to head over to ESSENCE Studios for more of everything you missed our virtual ESSENCE Wellness House!

ESSENCE Wellness House is sponsored by Nordstrom and Walmart.