Sisterhood Of Speed: Yes, Black Women Love Formula 1, Too

At its core, Formula 1 is the world’s premier motorsport featuring 20 drivers, 10 teams, and a global race calendar of intense competition. Each season is like a chess match played at 200 miles per hour—from Monaco’s tight corners to Monza’s blistering straights. And if there’s one name that has drawn many supporters and onlookers to this world, it’s Lewis Hamilton. The seven-time world champion is handsome, unapologetically his authentic self, and the only Black driver in the sport’s history. The British-born racer has single-handedly inspired a new wave of fans who see themselves reflected in his success and his stand for equality on and off the track.

Tasia Johnson

“I was dating someone who was really into Formula 1, but it was mainly Lewis Hamilton and him being the only Black Formula 1 driver ever that piqued my interest,” Tasia Johnson, an avid F1 fan, shares. “I was instantly attracted to his story and wanted to support him, and then after watching a few races and a season of him drive to survive, I was hooked.”

The racing league may be known for its high-octane drama and million-dollar vehicles, but like Johnson, there’s also a growing community of Black women who are taking up space in the paddock. From hosting luxe watch parties in their own communities to international flights for the ultimate need for speed, these women are reimagining what fandom looks like and who gets to belong.

“I love the level of athleticism and fierce competition, the drama between teams and drivers— especially when there are surprise shake-ups on the grid. But most of all, I love the ability to travel to some amazing places for the love of this sport,” Kayla Conti explains. “Despite women making up about 40% of the global fan base, Formula 1 is still a rich white man’s sport. I don’t let that fact intimidate me from enjoying something I love. I’ve been fortunate enough to attend races in Monaco, Montreal and Monza, and with every new track, I meet some of the nicest people who are just as excited to be there as I am.”

Still, for many who are newer to the sport, the path from simply watching and following at home to experiencing a Grand Prix in person can feel financially out of reach. Ticket prices for F1 weekends can come at a hefty price tag, not including travel, lodging, and exclusive hospitality experiences that cater to the wealthy. And that barrier hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Kayla Conti at Monza 2025

“F1 can be expensive, but there are packages and options for every budget and every type of experience, from general admission and grandstand seats to camping,” Brittany Stevenson says. “You don’t necessarily need paddock or garage access (which can run between $4,000 and $35,000 per person on race day). A great alternative is to combine a grandstand ticket with unique track experiences, such as pit lane walks, garage tours, or even dinner on the track on practice days or qualifying days during the race weekend. For me, it’s about experiences over things and I love that as a Black woman, I get to create these meaningful, high-impact memories for my family.”

Though it has long been a white, male-dominated arena, that hasn’t stopped these and other Black women from carving out space for themselves. Through group chats, social media threads, and in-person meetups, they’re building a community that’s just as passionate about race strategy as they are about representation.

“We each have our favorite drivers and will ride at dawn for them,” Conti says. “We share breaking news updates, follow F1 gossip accounts and congratulate each other when our drivers make it to the podium, as if we personally helped them get there. People tend to be surprised when I talk about my love for F1, especially men. But I’m never surprised when I meet another Black woman who’s just as passionate about the sport as I am.”

“I started posting about F1 online a couple of years ago because I was eager to find more Black women and queer people for my wife and I to enjoy the sport with,” Johnson shares. “I have a Discord group chat, and I host watch parties and events with local bars and establishments in New York City. I hold this group very near and dear to my heart. Through social media and this group, I have found some of the best friends.”

With the Las Vegas Grand Prix fast approaching, November 20-22, 2025, there’s never been a better time to also dip a toe into this sisterhood of speed. In addition to the race, the highly anticipated event will feature a range of activities, including concerts, activations, and other unique experiences curated just for the U.S. race. Some things to look forward to during the upcoming weekend are the Mercedes race experience at ARIA, the MoneyGram Haas F1 team show car and memorabilia display at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, the Ferrari boutique at Bellagio and so much more. It was also recently announced that MGM Resorts will continue to host the Winner’s Stage at Bellagio Fountain Club, one of the race’s preeminent luxury competition-watching destinations, until 2030.

Brittany Stevenson and her husband

“F1 has become part of our family in the most beautiful, unexpected way,” Stevenson declares. “Since becoming a mom, my husband and I have made it a tradition to attend one Grand Prix each year.”

Now a four-time in-person race attendee, Stevenson offers tips for those ready to delve deeper into the racing circuit, but have no idea where to start: