EXCLUSIVE: Tamar Braxton Says Cooking With Her Mom Healed Their Relationship

Cooking is more than a basic life skill–for some people, it’s a family heirloom. This is the case for singer and TV personality Tamar Braxton. The 48-year-old is set to launch a new cooking show, Cooking Sessions with Tamar & Ms. E, with her mother, Ms. Evelyn Braxton, and it showcases some of their most beloved dishes. Beyond teaching viewers how to make some of their family favorites, the mother-daughter duo shows how cooking can be a portal to intimacy and healing.

Many fans know the vocal powerhouse from shows like the renowned Braxton Family Values, The Real, Dish Nation, Tamar & Vince, Queens Court, and more recently, The Braxtons. However, in Cooking Sessions with Tamar & Ms. E, we see the Love and War singer’s passions displayed in the kitchen. What makes the show peculiar is that fans don’t only learn how to throw sautéed cabbage together—they also experience the Braxton humor and vibrant personality many of us fell in love with.

The show, which premieres Wednesday, March 26, at 9 p.m. ET/CT on CLEO TV, includes quick and easy recipes and a mix of soulful dishes. We spoke with Tamar about the show, her relationship with Ms. E, and what cooking means to her family.

ESSENCE: So, tell us a bit about this cooking show.

Tamar Braxton: Okay, this is all about having fun in the kitchen, having a good time, getting your favorite person, having your favorite conversations, and just cooking. That’s all you’re doing, you know, and it’s no pressure. You don’t even have to know how to cook. And this is why my mother and I decided to do this show. Because we wanna show the staples of things that you can build on.

We don’t want you to feel like a Michelin chef in the kitchen. You just have to enjoy the person you’re cooking with and what you’re getting ready to eat.

Tamar, you are a reality TV star legend, and you’ve been on several shows at this point. How has taping this show felt different from the others?

I promise it did not feel like a reality show. It felt like my mother and I in the kitchen on a Thursday, a Tuesday, or a Sunday. My mom and I cook in the kitchen all the time, and we have the same banter all the time.

She’s my favorite person to cook with and be around. And the truth of the matter is, it’s a good time. I just want people to find something that they like to do with someone and build on that. Cooking has healed the relationship between me and my mother.

It’s healed different conversations that we haven’t agreed upon, and [as] a mother and daughter, you got to find that thing, and we have.

What are some family traditions or fond memories you have growing up of cooking with your mom or family?

Oh, the official Braxton cook-off. We have it every year, and there is usually a different winner. That’s my fondest memory. And it’s so funny because somebody usually really jacks up a recipe. Trina just learned how to cook, so she would usually be the loser, but now she can cook. And, you know, we have a good time teasing each other and then enjoying recipes.

I love that. So you’re a “Boy Mom.” Does Logan have an interest in cooking? And what are some family dishes that you want him to learn and pass on to his kids if he has any?

What? Logan gets more views than I do when he’s cooking. Logan loves to cook. He often cooks with my mom. He has the talent. He sometimes thinks he can outcook me, which is ridiculous, but, you know, I enjoy his passion for it. He enjoys cooking because he can.

What is it like having a show where you and your mom cook? I know you said that it’s healed your relationship in some ways. Can you explain a bit more how it’s helped you guys bond?

Well, it gave us a sense of respect for each other, you know, in the kitchen. It’s about recipes, but in life, it’s about life adventures and life lessons. We’re able to have open dialogue, honest dialogue, and respect for each other’s opinions. And if my mother wants to put less salt in something, I want to put more salt in something. We’ll talk about why it needs more or less salt, which is the same conversation about life.

I love that. So then tell me what cooking does for you in terms of wellness overall. Something I often hear from people who love to cook is, “Oh, it’s therapeutic for me, or it takes my mind off of things,” but I’m just in there like, “When will this be over?”

When I’m stressed out about cooking and want to relax, I always go to baking. I either bake a fresh pound cake or some fresh cookies. Baking gets my mind off things; I usually come out more clearly.

What do you want the audience to get out of this? Why should people watch this cooking show versus any other cooking show?

Well, you have all the elements. You have the funny, you have the love, you have the stories, and you also have good recipes. And a lot of cooking shows don’t have that because it’s like, I’m throwing this in the pot, throwing that in the pot. We like sound bites, right? But this show provides things you can take with you, whether it be the story, the recipe, or even the banter between my mother and me.

But for me as a cook, it’s the recipes because these are staples you need, like Alfredo pasta. Every man and woman likes Alfredo pasta—you can add your own protein or vegetables and voila.

How diverse are the foods that you’re cooking on the show going to be?

This season is not too complicated, and we purposefully did it that way. Everybody’s looking for a good sandwich. We have an amazing sandwich, a midnight snack, and an amazing brunch episode because everybody likes brunch. We have charcuterie boards. We have staples of things that people go to. Just for the person who doesn’t like to cook and thinks it’s more complicated than it actually is.

I’ll be tuning in. Hopefully, my son will get something new for dinner, except for the same five dishes.

Yay. I’m excited for you to see it as well. I’m so proud of this project. It’s so fun, and you get so much from it. I’m just so grateful to be a part of it.