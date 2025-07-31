Eve Says Her Husband Isn’t The Sole Reason She Lives A Soft Life

Getty

Eve has become the epitome of a soft life for Black women around the world. The former Ruff Ryder member married wealthy entrepreneur Maximillion Cooper in 2014, and her life has seemingly been on an upward trajectory since then.

During a recent interview with Angie Martinez, the rapper behind “Who’s That Girl” explained how she arrived at a soft living approach.

Mrs. Cooper began by explaining that she had to show up ‘hard’ because she navigated a male-dominated industry for so many years. However, when she met Cooper, she had to learn to be softer because she was ‘hard in relationships.’

“It would play out in a way that he’d be like what I don’t understand, like why are you cursing me out?” the 46-year-old explained.

“It took me years to also understand like, oh shit, I can lean on somebody. I don’t have to do everything by myself because I’m used to just doing it,” she said. “It took me a few years to really be like, wow, I got a partner. I could be soft.”

The former co-host of The Talk is now a mother to the adorable 3-year-old Wilde Wolf and splits her time between the US and the UK. She is also a stepmother to her entrepreneur hubby’s four children from a previous marriage.

Further along in the conversation, Martinez asked whether Eve is the poster girl for soft life, to which she answered yes, adding that she hates the titles.

“Yes, in a way, that yes because I worked on myself. Yes because I want to be an amazing mom and I don’t want to carry my childhood shit into how I’ve raised my kid. Yes, because you know, I want to have a thriving relationship and good friendships and love myself. So I’ve done the fucking work,” she explained.

Eve also wanted to set the record straight about her softness – it can’t all be credited to her husband.

“It’s not just soft life because of the man I’m with. Because some people have this idea of what my life is because of this man or whatever. It’s because I fucking worked hard on my own,” the rapper said.

She added, “I need to clear that up. He’s not a billionaire. He ain’t broke, but I ain’t broke either so I’m not gonna be with a broke dude.”

The Tambourine artist also explained that she had been working on herself before meeting her man in 2010.

“Because I have him, it helped me do better work. Because he’s a good dude. I’m really lucky,” she said.

The rapper concluded that she doesn’t stop working on herself and engages in a range of healing practices to continue on her growth journey.

“I do the healing, I do the acupuncture. I do the spinal energetics, I do the reiki, I do the breath work. I do like that’s what I do, that’s my life. That’s who I am for real.”