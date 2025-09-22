Eve Reveals The Romantic Gesture That Made Her Fall For Maximillion Cooper

Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images for British Vogue

Eve’s love story continues to captivate fans who are hoping to ditch the frogs and ride off into the sunset with their own successful Prince Charming. The rapper had a chat with The Shade Room recently where she shared details of how her husband, Maximillion Cooper, swept her off her feet.

The couple’s love story started in 2010 at Gumball 3000, which is an annual luxury supercar rally in London that the entrepreneur founded. Eve had dated outside of her race before, while Cooper had not. But he was drawn to her.

A week after meeting, Eve told interviewer Thembi Mawema that Cooper called her to say he was flying to Los Angeles from London to visit her. The two spent a lot of time together during the week-long Gumball 3000 event, and they hit it off. The artist even met Cooper’s family, as his sister worked with him at the event. So he wanted to keep things going. “He called and was like, ‘I want to come to LA’ and I kind of was like, ‘Why?’ And he was like, ‘To see you!'”

Still, despite the seemingly grand gesture so soon, the rapper explained that she didn’t think much of Cooper flying in from across the pond to see her.

“I kinda wasn’t thinking anything of it because before him, I was in situationships,” she recalled. But once Cooper flew into L.A., they spent the weekend together, and Eve said it was like “a weekend I never had before. It got very serious very quickly. Even after he left I kind of was like, I don’t know what’s happening. And then he was like, I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I know I want to keep this connection.”

She added, “And I never had really had anybody say that before. That was kind of like, basically, ‘I’m coming to get you.’ Before that, it was like, let’s see what happens.”

They’ve been side-by-side ever since.

What happened next was getting married in June 2014, a year after announcing their engagement. They went on to have their first child together, son Wild Wolfe, in February 2022. Cooper also has four children from a previous marriage. “The most important things, we want the same: we want to raise a good human,” she says of working together to raise their son, noting the importance of talking often, which they do. “We don’t want a child that’s entitled. We want a polite child. So those kinds of things, that makes it easy. I’m probably the pushover to be honest—until. Until! I will say he is not a gentle parent child. He’s just not. I do try, but he’s not. He’s a tester. He’s very stubborn. But [Cooper] allows me to be me in that way. I’m not having that because this is how I was raised—and he gets it. And vice versa.”

The two have worked hard at maintaining their connection over the past decade and a half—overcoming fertility challenges, navigating blended families, and addressing trauma have all been part of the process. Eve has been candid about her relationship not being perfect, despite fans often idealizing it because she lives a soft life from the outside in.

During an exclusive chat with ESSENCE, the author explained ways her relationship with Maximillion transformed her and how they’ve managed to make it work.

“There’s no perfection because we get on each other’s nerves,” she explained. “We’ve been together 14 years now, so we know each other very well. But I will say we mostly want the same things in life, the big sh-t. And that’s important. We’re very honest with each other, even when it hurts, we’re very honest, and he was an anchor for me.”

Additionally, Eve has poured into herself and done the self-work needed to show up as a healthy person in her relationship. In a recent interview with Angie Martinez, the mom of one cleared up who is really behind the softer life she lives now.

“It’s not just soft life because of the man I’m with. Because some people have this idea of what my life is because of this man or whatever. It’s because I f–king worked hard on my own,” the rapper said. “I do the healing, I do the acupuncture. I do the spinal energetics, I do the reiki, I do the breath work. That’s what I do, that’s my life. That’s who I am for real.”

