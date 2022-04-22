‘Never Been This Happy’: Eve Shares Photo Cuddled Up With Son Wilde Wolf

Instagram

Eve has proved to be a dynamic star who can wear many hats be it rapping, fashion, or acting. The newest hat she’s wearing is motherhood and she’s wearing it well.

The new mommy gave fans us an update on how mommy duties are coming along. She posted an adorable picture with her almost three-month-old son, Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper, snuggling up to her in her InstaStories. For the caption she wrote, “Never been this tired. Never been this happy.”

Eve shares a new selfie with her adorable son Wilde Wolf. 💙 pic.twitter.com/3mdvFYnR0h — Female Rap Room (@FemaleRapRoom) April 20, 2022

I’m sure all of the tired moms around can relate, as both things can be true.

The “Love is Blind” Rapper shares her son with her husband, British businessman Maximillion Cooper. Wilde made a grand entrance into the world on Feb 1 of this year.

Eve was open about her fertility struggles in an episode of The Talk back in 2019. Then a co-host, she touched on how emotionally tasking trying to conceive was.

“Obviously, I’ve talked about my struggle with getting pregnant and I didn’t talk about it for a long time because I felt shameful,” she said at the time. “As a woman, you just think things happen naturally and I felt like I was damaged. I felt like I was broken. I felt like, oh well maybe I’m not good enough. Like literally, it’s a very sad, hurtful thing, but the more I held onto it the worse I actually felt about about myself. And people, since I’ve shared, people have been so sweet to me. Even in the audience, people have actually come to me and hugged me and said ‘You deserve it, it’s going to happen for you.’ So thank you to the audience here.”

Bringing her son into the world has certainly been a silver lining after jumping over so many hurdles. She recently celebrated her first Mother’s Day, which she spent in the U.K. She will get to celebrate another, as Mother’s Day in the U.S. is on May 8.

Eve is often low-key about her personal life, so we’ll take all the glimpses into her world we can get.