Eve And Her Son, Wilde Wolf Are Adorable In Morocco

Eve might take the cake for the soft life queen as the rapper is often fabulously jet-setting worldwide. Now that she’s a mother, her adorable son Wilde Wolf is a plus one on her travels. Most recently, the TV personality visited Marrakech with her 2-year-old and longtime husband, Maximillion Cooper. This isn’t Wilde’s first time in Morocco—he also visited in 2023.

Wilde is growing fast and looking more like his mother’s twin as time passes.

In the photos Eve shared, Wilde is smizing with his mama and color-coordinating too. The handsome toddler wore a black baseball cap, blue and burgundy vintage Philadelphia Phillies jersey, white linen pants, and vans. Eve is rocking an all-white linen pant and top set with a multi-colored head wrap and braids.

Looking fashionable aside, the family went to the renowned Jardin Majorelle, which is lauded as one of the most mysterious gardens in Morocco. It was created over the course of forty years and conceptualized by French painter Jacques Majorelle.

Marrakesh #photodump @jardinmajorellemarrakech #medina

The images shared by Eve show social media users snaps of the lush garden in addition to candid family photo of the Coopers posing on a bench all smiles.

Wilde Wolf is a well-traveled baby—in his two years he’s also been to the United Arab Emirates in 2022 and was chilling on a yacht that same year.

Eve and Maximillion have been married for over a decade, having tied the knot in 2014. After navigating fertility challenges, the couple welcomed Wilde, their first child together in 2022.

During an episode of The Talk, where Eve was formerly a co-host, the artist opened up about her struggle to conceive.

“Obviously, I’ve talked about my struggle with getting pregnant and I didn’t talk about it for a long time because I felt shameful,” Eve revealed to her former co-hosts in 2020. “As a woman, you just think things happen naturally and I felt like I was damaged. I felt like I was broken. I felt like, oh maybe I wasn’t good enough… it’s a very sad hurtful thing, but the more I held onto it the worse I actually felt about it about myself.”

That said, before Eve had her bundle of joy, she was a stepmom to her entrepreneur hubby’s children. He shares four with his ex-wife, Julie Brangstrup. We’re glad she can now experience the joys of motherhood with her mini.