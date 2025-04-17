Eve And Her Son, Wilde Wolf, Slay The Slopes

Rapper Eve is skilled at living her best and most luxurious life. The artist seems to vacation in a new destination every couple of months, and her most recent destination was a getaway to the Alps with her husband, Maximillion Cooper, and son, Wilde Wolf.

“I think Wolfie caught the ski bug ⛷️🤍💚🗻🏔️ where as me I Love Apres,” Eve wrote in a caption under the cutest picture of herself and Wilde Wolf.

The Who’s That Girl artist brought fashions to the snowy destination and ensured little Wilde looked stylish too. In an image the mother shared on Instagram, she wore a fitted cream ski suit, a coordinating white jacket and ski goggles. Her mini wore a mint green ski suit with red ski goggles, stealing the moment.

WIlde is clearly a brave 3-year-old as in one of the pictures, he’s standing on a set of skis. In another the handsome fella is holding his mom and dad’s hand as he gets ready to hit the slopes.

The proud father of four and entrepreneur also shared the cuteness overload on his Instagram page.

“Wilde’s first mountain vacation in the Alps…” he wrote in a caption under a picture of him holding Wild Wolf’s hand in the snowy mountains.

Eve gave birth to Wilde, her first child, back in 2022. However, she has been a stepmother to Maximillion’s children from a previous relationship for years prior to having her own kid. A few days before posting her ski trip, Eve uploaded a throwback image of herself and her bonus kids to mark Mother’s Day UK, which was Sunday March 30.

“Happy #mothersdayuk #bonusmom 🥰,” the caption under the image said.

Cooper had four children with his ex-wife — Lotus, Jagger, Cash and Mini.

During an interview with ESSENCE, the former talk show host opened up about how motherhood has transformed her, emphasizing how she appreciates the little moments.

“It’s so nice to drop him off in the morning and pick him up in the afternoon and just hang out with him and watch him grow. He honestly makes me so happy. I can’t wait to see who he turns out to be,” she said.

It’s refreshing to see Eve live out her dreams and thrive in motherhood!