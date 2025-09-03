'This Is My Baby': Eva Marcille Makes It Clear That Her And Mike Sterling Are A ‘Forever’ Thing

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Top model Eva Marcille is one of the latest celebs to spin the block. And it seems sis has done so successfully. In a recent Instagram post, the actress shared a picture of herself and ex-husband Michael Sterling that appeared to be in her home, captioning the image, “Forever Sterlings.” It comes at a time when there are rumors that the pair recently remarried. No confirmation on that yet, though.

The two, who have now rekindled their love, finalized their divorce in 2023. Marcille’s filing was a surprise considering they appeared to be a doting couple from the outside in, and we didn’t see any evident signs of cracks in their relationship.

At the end of August, the All The Queen’s Men actress congratulated her man on his new law office in a warm and lengthy post on Instagram.

“My Love I could not be more proud of you @miketsterling.” In the comments, someone told Marcille, “I’m so glad for this union coming back together,” noting that they’d watched old episodes from the couple’s wedding on Real Housewives of Atlanta. The star replied, “This is my baby! TIL death!”

Sterling has also been playing his role as the man of the house and a father to their kids, which has likely helped to keep their love growing. Recently, the former candidate for mayor of Atlanta posted about flying Marcille’s daughter, Marley Rae, whom he adopted in 2019, to Chicago to watch the Sky play the Atlanta Dream because she’s a basketball star in the making. He also has two sons with Eva: Michael Sterling, Jr., whom they welcomed in 2018, and Maverick Sterling, who was born in 2019.

The couple soft-launched their rekindled relationship in July, during the ESSENCE Festival of Culture, and many fans were pleased to see it.

“Happy Essence! I’m floating🌻 soft launch #ganggang #essencefest” Marcille wrote in the caption of a post of her riding in a golf cart, cheesing and laying her head on Sterling’s shoulder.

The pair never publicly disclosed the exact reason for their divorce, and maybe that was a good idea. It’s easier to rekindle your love when you keep the public out of your business. On that note, this is a reminder that sometimes relationships need a little time and space to work, as well as the chance for both parties to work on themselves.

“It has been so beautiful, feeling in control of myself,” Marcille told ESSENCE in November 2024 about what she learned about herself after traveling to Vietnam post-divorce to find healing and clarity. “I feel lighter. I definitely still will never be a perfect person. I’m still divorced. I haven’t found anybody, but I’m also not looking. I’m just happy. And I know it because my kids see it. So for me, just being good in my soul, it feels different. I feel like I have everything I need. I lack nothing. I truly don’t.”

And it seems everything she needed, including Sterling, was already in her orbit. You love to see it.