Eva Marcille Might’ve Just Soft-Launched A Rekindled Romance With Ex Michael Sterling

Getty

Super model Eva Marcille may be the latest celebrity to spin the block with an ex. The actress has fans speculating after she posted a video with her ex husband Michael Sterling on Instagram.

“Happy Essence! I’m floating🌻 soft launch #ganggang #essencefest” the caption of the post read. In the video, Eva is seemingly riding in a golf cart with her ex and blushes while laying her head on his shoulder. For those who don’t know, the term “soft launch,” has become synonymous on social media with publicly sharing or ‘launching’ a relationship for the first time.

Sterling and Marcille got divorced in 2023 after four years of marriage. The model stated that their marriage was “irretrievably broken” but never gave a specific reason for their split.

Eva and Sterling were on the Real Housewives of Atlanta during seasons 11 and 12 and seemed like a picture perfect couple, so their split was a surprise to fans. The model gave a public statement during the divorce announcement and said it was a difficult choice to make.

“This has been one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make, but sometimes life takes your journey in a direction you were not expecting,” Marcille told PEOPLE during the split. “Our children remain our biggest priority and the eight and half years we have spent together will always be cherished. We ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

Eva initiated the divorce but the attorney wasn’t going out without a fight and made a public statement about working to get his girl back.

“I love her and plan to show her how much I love her and that our love is strong enough to get to the other side.” Sterling said to The Jasmine Brand shortly after the divorce filing. “I am not going to lose my wife. I am going to win her back.”

The item currently raise three children together: their son Michael Sterling, Jr., whom they welcomed in 2018 and Maverick Sterling who was born in 2019. The former Assistant United States Attorney also adopted the actress’ daughter Marley Rae who she had in her previous relationship with ex Kevin McCall.

Although we still don’t know why the couple headed for divorce, Marcille did hint at needing to find her identity beyond being a mom, wife, and career woman.

“I’m not the wife anymore, I’m not someone’s someone, I’m someone’s mom, but if I took the mom away, if I took [All the Queen’s Men character] Madam away, if I took [America’s Next] Top Model away, who is Eva? Who am I? And making sure I prioritized knowing that character, and building that character,” she said in 2024 while chatting with Tamron Hall.

The model also took the divorce hard and attributed it to challenges with depression and weight loss. At the time, fans were criticizing the mom of two claiming she was losing a concerning amount of weight.

“I went through a divorce last year. Anyone that’s ever been through a divorce knows that divorce is hard. It’s like the stomach flu, you will be skinny afterward. A 200-pound person, you’re gonna drop at least 30 pounds. So for me, I lost weight just naturally going through life and I found myself depressed,”

It looks like our girl has gotten her glow back and Sterling got his girl back. A win is a win!