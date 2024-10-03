Eva Marcille And Michael Sterling Celebrated Their Son’s 5th Birthday Post Divorce

Getty

Model Eva Marcille and her ex-husband Michael Stirling recently celebrated their son Maverick’s fifth birthday. She shared images from the party on her Instagram page and also sent heartfelt birthday wishes to her son, including kind words about his dad.

“Early happy birthday to my big boy. You’re my baby, but you’re my world. I love you, Maverick Sterling. You are the epitome of your father, a Maverick, unconventional beyond expectations. Enjoy this fifth year of your life. We love you, Big boy!!! Officially 5 tomorrow,” the caption under the image read.

The family celebrated by going out to get some hibachi and Maverick got to put on a chef hat and test his cooking skills alongside the chef. His siblings Michael Jr., 6, and Marley Rae, 10, (who Sterling adopted during their relationship) were also in attendance for the birthday festivities.

The proud father of the birthday celebrant also showed some love to his youngest on social media.

“Maverick Leonard Sterling. I cannot believe my youngest is now celebrating his 5th Birthday. Happy Birthday my son. I love you so much,” the caption under the post read.

The actress, 39, finalized her divorce from the lawyer in August 2023 after less than five years of marriage. The former couple never disclosed the reason for the divorce but the court documents stated that the marriage was “irretrievably broken” and that “there are no prospects for a reconciliation.” Both Marcille and Sterling also opted out of receiving alimony and child support, which alludes to them ending things on civil terms. During an interview with Tamron Hall, she opened up about how divorce has impacted her.

“I think divorce is grief. It is like a death. It is important to remember that you are not alone,” she said. The TV personality also mentioned how grief from the divorce led to significant weight loss–something many social media users commented on.

“So for me, I lost weight just naturally going through life, and I found myself depressed—before my divorce, through my divorce—trying to navigate and rediscover who I am. I’m not the wife anymore; I’m someone’s mom,” she said on the Tamron Hall show.

“But if I took the mom away, if I take Madam away, if I take Top Model away, like, who is Eva? Who am I? And making sure that I prioritized knowing that character and building that character,” she added.

We’re glad the former couple is still cordial and can come together for the kids.